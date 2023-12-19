Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Tin Town, 2,000 Toilets, Langars... Ayodhya Gears Up To Host Crore Of Devotees

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In anticipation of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony, scheduled for January 22, Ayodhya is making extensive preparations, including provisions for tea stalls, langar (community kitchen), and bonfires at various locations. The event, organized by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will witness the installation of four mobile towers by Jio for an efficient mobile network in Tirtha Kshetrapuram. Ambulance and e-rickshaw services are also part of the comprehensive arrangements.

Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, disclosed the commencement of puja for the consecration ceremony on January 16. This ritual will be conducted by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid and Laxmikant Dixit of Kashi.

Key Things To Know

Lord Ram Idol Selection: Following the Shri Ram Pran-Pratishtha ceremony, a 48-day Mandal Puja will be conducted, led by Vishwaprasnan Tirtha ji. The idol for Ayodhya Ram temple will be chosen based on the sculptor's ability to carve the tenderness of a 5-year-old boy.

Mobile Tower Installation: To ensure seamless connectivity during the ceremony, Jio will install four mobile towers in the Teerthapuram area, specifically in Bagh Bijaisi.

Participation of Saints: The consecration ceremony will witness the active participation of saints from various traditions and construction workers. Invitations have been extended to representatives from different countries and distinguished individuals in various fields.

Parking Arrangements: Trust General Secretary Champat Rai informed about parking arrangements in Bagh Bijaisi, Maidan near the highway, Ramsevakapuram, and Karsevakapuram. Additionally, 100 small school buses will transport guests to the venue, with provisions for e-rickshaws, carts, and ambulances.

Accommodation Facilities: Over a thousand houses in Karsevakpuram are ready for accommodation, along with arrangements for 850 people at Nritya Gopal Das ji's Yoga and Naturopathy Centre. Monasteries, temples, dharamshalas, and local families will host 600 people.

Tirtha Kshetrapuram Setup: A tin town has been established in Tirtha Kshetrapuram (Bagh Bijaisi), complete with a hospital, tube wells, kitchens, and beds. About 150 doctors from across the country will provide medical services.

Citywide Amenities: Ayodhya will see the installation of 2,000 toilets, langar facilities, restaurants, storehouses, granaries, tea stalls, and bonfires at various locations.

These meticulous preparations aim to ensure a smooth and secure environment for the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony, a momentous occasion for devotees and participants alike.