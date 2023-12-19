'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi Engage In Fun Banter With Friends Post Special Screening (Watch)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently hosted a special event in celebration of his upcoming movie, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' at the Excel office. The gathering transformed into an evening filled with joy, humor, and accolades. Siddhant took to social media to share a delightful video, providing a glimpse into the heartwarming moments shared with his close friends.

Within the video, Siddhant's companions amusingly adopt the roles of paparazzi, engaging in playful photo sessions and capturing entertaining videos of him. The atmosphere is filled with genuine smiles, showing the authenticity of their friendship. Particularly noteworthy was a moment where both Siddhant's friends and members of the media shower him with praise for his exceptional performance in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.' The infectious fun and laughter documented in the video serve to heighten the anticipation surrounding the film.



"Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," slated to release on Netflix on December 26, stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles as best friends. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film boasts a formidable production team including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

