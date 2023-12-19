Spotted: Shahid Kapoor To Karishma Kapoor; Celebs Exude Glamour

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prominent figures like Shahid Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and others were sighted in the city, elevating the fashion standards.

Vidya Balan looked elegant in v-neck black jumpsuit as she smiled for the paps at an event.

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma were photographed smiling for the paps. They both exuded style in gym outfits.

Orry was spotted at Mumbai airport donning a stylish outfit with leather brown jackets and pants.

Vidyut Jawal showcased a sophisticated sense of fashion, donning a chic eagle-patterned shirt elegantly paired with black trousers.

Sunny Leone and her husband were spotted at the airport. While Sunny exuded glamour in black denim paired with designer pants, her hubby looked dapper in brown blazer.

Shahid Kapoor was spotted in Bandra looking absolutely chic in white-black tees paired with white pants.

Karishma Kapoor sported a casual yet chic look wearing a black oversized sweatshirt paired with jeans.