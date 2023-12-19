IPL 2024 Auction: Who Is Kumar Kushagra, The Uncapped Sensation Sold To Delhi Capitals For Rs 7.4 Crore?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a surprising turn of events at the IPL 2024 Auction, uncapped Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Kushagra secured a jaw-dropping deal, signing up with Delhi Capitals for an astounding 7.4 Crore. The Delhi-based franchise emerged victorious in a fierce bidding war against GT and CSK, leaving fans astonished by the substantial investment in the 19-year-old player.
Commencing with a modest base price of 20 lakhs, Kumar Kushagra witnessed a remarkable surge in his financial standing. The young talent from Jharkhand is set to make his mark in IPL 2024 as a pivotal addition to the Delhi Capitals roster, leaving cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipating his performance on the field.
Jharkhand's wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Kushagra garnered attention from several IPL teams during the 2024 auction, ultimately sealing a deal with Delhi Capitals for Rs. 7.2 crore.
Delhi Capitals faced initial interest from Chennai Super Kings, followed by a competitive bid from Gujarat Titans, before successfully securing the promising talents of Kushagra.
The 19-year-old showcased his batting prowess by being the sixth-highest run-scorer in the Deodhar Trophy earlier this year, accumulating 227 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 109.13. Notably, he contributed with a fifty for East Zone in the final against South Zone.
Kushagra left an impact in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, notably scoring a rapid 37-ball 67 to guide his team to victory in pursuit of a challenging 355-run target against Maharashtra.
A part of India's Under-19 World Cup squad in 2020, Kushagra gained widespread attention in 2022 when, at the age of 17, he scored a double century against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinals. This remarkable feat made him the youngest batter to achieve a score of 250 or more in a first-class innings.
Also Read:
IPL 2024 Auction: Who is M Siddharth, the TN left-arm spinner sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2.40 crore?
MENAFN19122023007385015968ID1107628483
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.