IPL 2024 Auction: Who Is Kumar Kushagra, The Uncapped Sensation Sold To Delhi Capitals For Rs 7.4 Crore?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a surprising turn of events at the IPL 2024 Auction, uncapped Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Kushagra secured a jaw-dropping deal, signing up with Delhi Capitals for an astounding 7.4 Crore. The Delhi-based franchise emerged victorious in a fierce bidding war against GT and CSK, leaving fans astonished by the substantial investment in the 19-year-old player.

Commencing with a modest base price of 20 lakhs, Kumar Kushagra witnessed a remarkable surge in his financial standing. The young talent from Jharkhand is set to make his mark in IPL 2024 as a pivotal addition to the Delhi Capitals roster, leaving cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipating his performance on the field.

Jharkhand's wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Kushagra garnered attention from several IPL teams during the 2024 auction, ultimately sealing a deal with Delhi Capitals for Rs. 7.2 crore.

Delhi Capitals faced initial interest from Chennai Super Kings, followed by a competitive bid from Gujarat Titans, before successfully securing the promising talents of Kushagra.

The 19-year-old showcased his batting prowess by being the sixth-highest run-scorer in the Deodhar Trophy earlier this year, accumulating 227 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 109.13. Notably, he contributed with a fifty for East Zone in the final against South Zone.

Kushagra left an impact in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, notably scoring a rapid 37-ball 67 to guide his team to victory in pursuit of a challenging 355-run target against Maharashtra.

A part of India's Under-19 World Cup squad in 2020, Kushagra gained widespread attention in 2022 when, at the age of 17, he scored a double century against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinals. This remarkable feat made him the youngest batter to achieve a score of 250 or more in a first-class innings.

