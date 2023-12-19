Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Unhurt After Car Skids Into Sewer (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's vehicle encountered an accident on Tuesday when it veered off the road and became stuck in a sewer near Punchari Ka Lautha, close to the Uttar Pradesh border. The incident took place while Sharma was on his way to Govardhan Giriraj for a pilgrimage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the Chief Minister continued his journey to the pilgrimage site in another vehicle.

This mishap occurred during Sharma's visit to his hometown, Bharatpur, marking his first visit since assuming office. Along the way, he made a stop at a tea stall in Manpur's Pepalki village, where he engaged with the vendor, Munshi Lal Gurjar, and provided financial assistance.

Welcomed by locals throughout his journey, Sharma had earlier convened his first meeting with senior officials on Monday evening. During the meeting, he instructed officials to develop an action plan for the next 100 days, emphasizing a long-term perspective for the next 25 years. Sharma reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and urged officials to publicize all central government welfare schemes in every district, ensuring that the public receives their entitled benefits.

In outlining the government's objectives, he stressed the importance of fulfilling promises made in the manifesto and highlighted the need to create an effective action plan for the next 100 days to benefit the common people.

