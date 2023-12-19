Tourmo® Renames Transformational Mobile Workforce & Fleet Management Product Line

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tourmo®

AutoPilot Provides a Single Integrated System for Full Visibility, Smarter Decisions, and Agile Actions

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tourmo proudly announces a new naming convention for its innovative system, designed to address the most persistent challenges in the Mobile Workforce and Fleet Management industry.

Tourmo has evolved its product catalog and nomenclature to better reflect how the primary artificial intelligence-based system automates operations, compliance, and safety programs while interacting with various modules. This revolutionizes the operations of enterprise organizations with thousands of mobile workers and vehicles, ushering in a new era of improved safety, productivity, fuel efficiency, lower emissions, better adherence to corporate guidelines, and increased engagement and satisfaction for both team members and customers through its user-centric features.

The core product is now named Tourmo® AutoPilot, with associated module names such as Sync, Drive, Eco, Video, and Work, tailored to different customer use cases.

AutoPilot allows enterprises to put their operations on "Auto-Pilot," offering a unified and prioritized data system that seamlessly connects multiple data sources into a single, integrated platform. This device-agnostic approach delivers full visibility, fosters well-informed decision-making, and transforms operational efficiency into a daily reality, enabling your team to make smarter, faster decisions and take agile actions.

AutoPilot is built on the Tourmo Auto-AI platform, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to empower managers with automated insights and prioritized decision guidance as they navigate their daily tasks. By automating workflows and establishing direct communication with mobile workers, AutoPilot eliminates costly delays and the frustrating biases often associated with traditional communication methods.

The Tourmo®

AutoPilot all-encompassing integrated system delivers:



Unprecedented "single pane of glass" visibility across all your deployed mobile operations and fleet management tools and data

Intelligent, data-driven decision-making, prioritized tasks, and workflow automation Agile, responsive actions communicated directly to mobile workers, teams, and customers.

Marc Brungger, CEO of Tourmo, explained, "Our customers express frustration due to the overwhelming volume of data and reports from multiple systems. This stress and friction ripple through the organization, affecting everyone from managers and mobile workers to service providers. Long hours and conflicting information lead to dissatisfied employees and high churn rates, creating a challenging cycle."

"The inability to gain comprehensive operational insights and streamline actions necessitates extensive manual processes and harmonizing information across disjointed systems. This limitation hinders decision-making, efficiency gains, and a holistic view of operations. Significant manual efforts persist in gathering, analyzing, and communicating data, leading to inefficiencies and conflicting priorities among drivers and workers."

Tourmo AutoPilot® bridges this gap by automating the entire mobile operation. Through a unified and automated approach, it delivers pertinent information to the right individuals or systems, freeing up time and enhancing efficiency for managers, specialists, mobile workers, and even customers. This achieves transparency for role-based visibility across the organization and clients in one cohesive system.

Tourmo unifies information and enhances engagement through automation, positive reinforcement, self-management, and compliance with corporate Standard Operating Procedures. Combining best-in-class standards to meet operational goals yet remaining highly configurable to align with specific business needs, this tailored approach results in significant increases in productivity and satisfaction.

To coincide with the major release of AutoPilot, Tourmo has launched a fresh new website featuring videos and graphic depictions of the product and its benefits for customers. For more information, please visit the Tourmo Website .

About Tourmo

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Tourmo provides an Auto-AI Mobility Workflow Automation Platform designed for enterprise organizations with business-critical mobile operations and associated networks of people, vehicles, customers, and partners. These organizations demand a high-performing and automated operation capable of delivering measurable bottom-line results, enhancing customer, employee, and partner satisfaction, increasing efficiency, and achieving digital transformation.

Powered by AI, the Tourmo platform delivers contextualized business intelligence and real-time workflow decision-making derived from a myriad of disparate data sources that have been unified and normalized. The platform generates automated business process workflows that enhance the productivity, safety, satisfaction, and sustainability of both humans and vehicles.

Tourmo's SaaS solutions go beyond fleet management, telematics, and disconnected point products that necessitate manual data analysis and action, thereby saving time and eliminating human trial and error with system-driven workflows.

Tourmo empowers self-service, Automated Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning insights to generate and communicate actionable workflows in real-time, paving the way for dramatically improved business performance.

CONTACT:

Neil Anderson

[email protected]

SOURCE Tourmo