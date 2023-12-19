The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Joe Littlejohn Jr As A Pinnacle Life Member For His Contributions To The Field Of Medical Technology And Urology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Joe Littlejohn Jr. is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Medical Technology and Urology.

Joe Littlejohn Jr MD

Dr. Littlejohn Jr. pursued higher education at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in 1995 where he earned a medical degree and completed an internship in general surgery in 1997. He finished a residency in general surgery at the University of Connecticut Health Center also in 1997; completed a residency in urology at Howard University Hospital (District of Columbia) in 2001; and a fellowship in neuro-urology and voiding dysfunction at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in 2002.

Dr.

Littlejohn Jr. explained that urology is the branch of medicine that focuses on surgical and medical diseases of the male and female urinary-tract system and the male reproductive organs. Urologists, like Dr. Littlejohn Jr., specialize in diseases of the urinary tract and the male reproductive system. He said that patients may be referred to a urologist if their physician suspects they may need treatment for a condition relating to the bladder, prostate urethra, ureters, kidneys, and adrenal glands.

The doctor specializes in diseases of the urinary tract and the male reproductive system and is considered an expert in benign prostatic hypertrophy; general urology;

neuromodulation therapies; robotic (da Vinci) surgery; urodynamics; bladder prolapse surgery; neurogenic bladder dysfunction; prostate cancer; ureteral stones; and voiding dysfunction.

Along with his medical practice, Dr.

Littlejohn Jr. is an entrepreneur who founded LinkBox Solutions LLC, a health technology company that seeks to incorporate the latest technological advances into the field of medicine. He noted that he was inspired to launch this business when he struggled to create a solution to help doctors more efficiently see their patients while also increasing the quality of care. The doctor asserts that LinkBox Solutions LLC offers a mobile software system that removes barriers between the physician and their patients while automating the HPI documentation process.

Dr.

Littlejohn Jr. said this user-friendly technology allows a practice to receive detailed information about their patients before their appointment making patient care easier and faster than ever before. The program works as a mobile scribe ensuring doctors have access to all necessary data the moment, they need it. LinkBox generates question sets that are sent to the patients by the scheduling staff the moment their appointment is made (via email to register at their HIPAA/HITECH compliant cyber-secure site). This data collection method assures that all necessary information and relevant concerns are listed in one easily accessible location. Touted to increase the quality of patient care and decrease physician burnout, Dr. Littlejohn, Jr. explained that LinkBox streamlines daily operations and helps doctors feel more on top of their work while collaborating with EMR systems with its time-saving features, unparalleled privacy settings, and notes.

A multi-faceted professional, Dr.

Littlejohn, Jr. also serves as an Assistant Professor of Surgery within the Department of Urology at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He is Vice Chair of DEI within the Department of Urology at Penn State Health Technology and is Director of Telehealth within the Department of Urology at Penn State Health. The doctor offers his services at Penn State Health Surgery Specialties (Hershey, Pennsylvania) and Penn State Health Medical Group Camp Hill Specialties.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements, Dr.

Littlejohn Jr. is a member of the National Medical Association; the American Urological Association; the Mid-Atlantic Section of the American Urological Association; the Society of Urodynamics Female Pelvic Medicine & Urogenital Reconstruction; and is Diplomate of the American Board of Urology.

When considering his success in the medical field, Dr.

Littlejohn Jr. attributes his accomplishments to his belief in God and his Christian Faith. He notes that he is also upfront and honest regarding health-related matters. The doctor is fluent in English and Spanish.

Dr.

Littlejohn Jr. would like to dedicate this honor to his mentor, Dr. Aaron G. Jackson, and In Memoriam of Master James A. Wilson and Dr. Steven Kaplan, as well as in loving memory of his grandfather, Quincy R. Littlejohn, thanks him for his love and support.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle