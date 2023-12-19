SGS To Exhibit At 2024 Nuremberg Toy Fair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SGS will be exhibiting at Booth A-67 in Hall 7

NUREMBERG, GERMANY, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, will be exhibiting at the 2024 Nuremberg Toy Fair at the Nürnberg Exhibition Center, Nürnberg from January 30 - February 3, 2024.The event is a key meeting point for the toy industry, bringing together international decision-makers in the juvenile product market. With the theme this year of 'Spirit of the Fair,' major chains, independent retailers and media representatives will come together for this unique event.For toy manufacturers and retailers, it's a golden opportunity to find out about all that's new and exciting in the world of juvenile products.SGS is keen to welcome delegates to its stand at Booth A-67 in Hall 7 to meet their specialist teams and get answers to questions.Throughout the event, at Booth A-67, experts from SGS will host a series of mini talks to provide updates and insights into topics from new EU toy regulation to sustainability and chemical requirements. Talks include:.Draft EU toy regulation - Overview.Toy safety assessment.SGS Sustainability Solutions.General product safety regulation.Draft EU toy regulation - Focus on chemical requirements - Changes and innovationsPlaces are limited, register today to reserve your placeSGS toy servicesSGS offers a comprehensive range of solutions for manufacturers, retailers and importers to ensure that toy products comply with national and international regulatory standards, including the EU Toy Directive and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSIA).About SGSWe are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 98,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.For further information, please contact:

Jackie Brown

PR Account Executive, Sugarloaf Marketing Ltd.

+44 7792 970919

