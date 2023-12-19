Levels Club Bangkok To Host Explosive Night With DJ Mag TOP100 Djs Rave Republic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rave Republic will perform live at Levels nightclub Bangkok

Dancers at Levels Club & Lounge Bangkok

Atmosphere at Levels Nightclub Bangkok

Levels Club is proud to announce that on Saturday, 23rd December, they will be hosting unique event with top international DJ Duo

BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Levels Club is proud to announce that on Saturday, 23rd December, they will be hosting an electrifying night with DJ Mag TOP100 DJs Rave Republic . The Singapore-based DJ duo, currently ranked number 92 on the prestigious DJ Mag list, will be bringing their high-energy performance to the renowned club in Bangkok.Rave Republic has gained a massive following in the region with their unique blend of pop and EDM music. Their chart-topping productions have captivated audiences and earned them a spot on the main stage at some of the biggest music festivals in Asia. They have also collaborated with stars including Timmy Trumpet, DJ Jean and Twista."We are thrilled to have Rave Republic perform at Levels Club ," said Luka Baumann, the club's manager. "Their music and energy are a perfect fit for our venue, and we know our guests will have an incredible night."The event is expected to draw a crowd, and Levels Club and Lounge encourages guests to book in advance to secure their spot for this explosive night. Doors will open at 9 PM.About Levels NightclubLevels Club founded in 2012 brings Europe's nightclub sensations to Bangkok with top-notch entertainment, luxury table service, exotic dancers, and the very best in drink and dance. Levels remains one of Bangkok's top international clubs.Panthera Group founders Paul Hayward and Michael Doherty will be attending the event.Levels Club is located in Bangkok's party hub, Sukhumvit Soi 11, and is open seven days a week. The expansive club is located on the 6th floor of the A Loft hotel and has a large indoor area which includes a mezzanine area. There is a dress code that includes no shorts, flip-flops (open shoes), hoodies, vests, baseball caps, snapbacks, or sportswear.Doors open from 9 p.m. until late.For bookings and more information, call +66(0)82 308 3246.Or visit the website

Patchawan Piyamavadee

Panthera Group

+66 82 308 3246

email us here

Levels 11 Anniversary Party