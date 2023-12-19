Global Diphtheria Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Diphtheria Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 19, 2023

The Business Research Company's“Diphtheria Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the diphtheria market size is predicted to reach the diphtheria market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $8.34 billion in 2023 to $8.91 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to vaccine development, immunization campaigns, increased awareness, healthcare infrastructure diphtheria market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

The growth in the diphtheria market is due to the rising immunization programs. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest diphtheria market share. Major players in the diphtheria market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Co, Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., AstraZeneca PLC.

Diphtheria Market Segments

.By Type: Diphtheria, Skin Diphtheria, Other Types

.By Diagnosis: Physical Examination, Throat Culture, Other Diagnosis

.By Treatment: Antibiotics, Antitoxin, Other Treatments

.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

.By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global diphtheria market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

sample_request?id=13016&type=smp

Diphtheria is a bacterial illness caused by strains of bacteria called bacteria Corynebacterium diphtheriae which make a toxin that predominantly affects the mucous membranes of the throat and nose and can also affect other regions of the body in severe instances. It can be identified by throat discomfort, weakness, fever, swollen neck glands, breathing difficulties due to tissues clogging the nose and throat and difficulty in swallowing.

Read More On The Diphtheria Global Market Report At:

report/diphtheria-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Diphtheria Market Characteristics

3. Diphtheria Market Trends And Strategies

4. Diphtheria Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Diphtheria Market Size And Growth

......

27. Diphtheria Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Diphtheria Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

