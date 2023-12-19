Opioids Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Opioids Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Opioids Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 19, 2023

The Business Research Company's “Opioids Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the opioids market size is predicted to reach the opioids market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $22.77 billion in 2023 to $23.54 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to pain management, surgical procedures, palliative care, regulatory environment opioids market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $26.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%.

The growth in the opioids market is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest opioids market share. Major players in the opioids market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A, AstraZeneca PLC, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Sandoz Inc..

Opioids Market Segments

.By Product Type: Methadone, Codeine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Morphine, Hydrocodone, Other Product Types

.By Receptor Binding: Strong Agonist, Mild To Moderate Agonist

.By Basis Of Indication: Inflammatory Condition, Musculoskeletal Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain

.By Distribution Channel: Hospital, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

.By Application: Pain Management, Cough Treatment, Diarrhea Treatment

.By Geography: The global opioids market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Opioids refer to a group of powerful medications extracted or manufactured from the opium poppy plant that works on the neurological system to alleviate the effects of pain. They are extremely useful in the treatment of moderate to severe pain, such as post-surgery pain, cancer-related pain, or chronic pain disorders, as well as coughing and diarrhea.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Opioids Market Characteristics

3. Opioids Market Trends And Strategies

4. Opioids Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Opioids Market Size And Growth

......

27. Opioids Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Opioids Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

