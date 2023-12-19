Adhera Health To Adapt Digital Interventions For Childhood Obesity In Alliance With Key Spanish Healthcare Organizations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Antonio de Arriba Muñoz of Hospital Miguel ServetSANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Adhera Health, makers of a trailblazing AI-Precision Digital CompanionTM platform, announced today they have begun a new clinical study on childhood obesity in collaboration with three key stakeholders in the Spanish healthcare ecosystem: Hospital Miguel Servet, the University of Valencia, and the University of Sevilla. The study extends previous collaboration efforts in the development of AI-based digital interventions that support family caregivers of children with endocrinological conditions such as Type 1 diabetes (T1D) and growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The new study aims to adapt and enhance the Adhera® Caring Digital Program for the management of childhood obesity."Childhood obesity is a global concern that not only puts children at risk for additional health issues but also imposes mental wellbeing burdens on families, leading to stigma and communication breakdowns,” states Ricardo C. Berrios, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Adhera Health.“Our new clinical study aims to highlight the effectiveness of our transdiagnostic digital interventions specifically designed for parents of children battling obesity. This builds upon the success of our other clinically validated programs. Recognizing that a one-size-fits-all solution falls short, our focus is on a data-driven personalized approach to address the unique challenges faced by parents and their children."The alliance and clinical study are built upon the findings derived from the CARING study and the CARING T1D study co-led by Luis Fernández-Luque, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Adhera Health, and Antonio de Arriba Muñoz, MD, PhD, Pediatric Endocrinology Unit at Hospital Miguel Servet. Studies show that creating environments supportive of healthier behaviors for both the caregiver and child is the best approach to mitigate the challenge of childhood obesity. This includes strengthening family communication and relationships by addressing the mental, physical, and social wellbeing of parents. The CARING study showed that by reducing the depression, anxiety, and stress of the family caregiver, the child's treatment adherence increased, leading to improved health outcomes for both.Dr. Antonio de Arriba Muñoz of Hospital Miguel Servet where the study is being conducted acknowledges: "This clinical study brings a fresh approach to data-driven, personalized digital interventions for family caregivers of children with chronic endocrine conditions. A digital companion for family caregivers like the Adhera Caring Digital Program will be an asset for pediatric endocrinologists like me as well as pediatric clinics and children's hospitals.”Rosa M. Baños, PhD, a renowned specialist in psychology, director of the Labpsitec research group at the University of Valencia, head of a BIBER-Obn Excellence Group -Obn and one of the principal investigators of the study, comments: "The fact that the Adhera Caring Digital program is based on scientific evidence and offers data-driven personalization ensures that family carers receive emotional support and guidance when it is most needed. This is essential to improving their child's adherence to treatment and improving health outcomes for both parent and child."ABOUT ADHERA HEALTHAdhera Health is a Santa Cruz, California-based company leveraging the forefront of research in behavioral science combined with an advanced personalization technology platform to create digital and human solutions that empower people with chronic conditions to achieve long-lasting positive personal health outcomes, both physical and mental. Adhera Health's solutions are based on real-world evidence that has been validated in peer-reviewed scientific journals and is implemented in multiple global customers, including Fortune 500 and small and medium-sized health systems.

