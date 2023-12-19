Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's“Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market size is predicted to reach the nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $13.43 billion in 2023 to $14.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to improved diagnostics, aging population, cystic fibrosis awareness, immunosuppressive medications nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $18.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

The growth in the nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market is due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market share. Major players in the nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffman La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A.

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market Segments

.By Drug Class: Macrolides, Rifampin, Aminoglycoside, Other Drug Classes

.By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes

.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

.By Geography: The global nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infection is an infectious disease caused by various species of mycobacteria other than mycobacterium tuberculosis, which is responsible for tuberculosis (TB). The role of nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections is primarily related to their impact on human health and their interaction with the immune system.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market Characteristics

3. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market Trends And Strategies

4. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market Size And Growth

......

27. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

