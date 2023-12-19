Pertussis Vaccine Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pertussis Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Pertussis Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's“Pertussis Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the pertussis vaccine market size is predicted to reach the pertussis vaccine market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $5.26 billion in 2023 to $5.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to disease prevalence, immunization programs, pediatric vaccination, regulatory approvals pertussis vaccine market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%.

The growth in the pertussis vaccine market is due to the increasing number of geriatric populations. North America region is expected to hold the largest pertussis vaccine market share. Major players in the pertussis vaccine market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson And Johnson Pvt Ltd., Merck And Co. Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AstraZeneca PLC, BioNTech SE.

Pertussis Vaccine Market Segments

.By Product Type: DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus and Acellular Pertussis) Vaccine, Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis) Vaccine

.By Vaccine Type: Whole-Cell Vaccine, Acellular Vaccine

.By Application: Children, Adults, Infants

.By End-User: Vaccination Centers, Hospitals, Clinics

.By Geography: The global pertussis vaccine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The pertussis vaccine refers to a vaccine that protects against whooping cough (pertussis), which is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. It is designed to stimulate the immune system to produce protective antibodies against the pertussis bacterium, thus reducing the risk of infection and its associated symptoms.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pertussis VaccineMarket Characteristics

3. Pertussis Vaccine Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pertussis Vaccine Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Pertussis Vaccine Market Size And Growth

......

27. Pertussis VaccineMarket Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Pertussis VaccineMarket Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

