HAVERTYS PARTNERS WITH ATLANTA ANIMAL SHELTER TO GIVE PUPS FUREVER HOMES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture retailer Havertys today announced their new "FURnishing Happiness" initiative to help local Atlanta shelter dogs find new homes via a partnership with Furkids, Georgia's largest no-kill animal shelter and rescue organization.
Attie is one of the dogs available for adoption through the FURnish Happiness initiative.
Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, the furniture retailer - which is known for their mission to "Furnish Happiness" - is dedicated to helping people everywhere create joy-filled homes through stress-free furniture shopping experiences. Now, they're leaning into the fact that owning a pet can provide yet another opportunity to bring happiness home.
Havertys will partner with Furkids to spotlight a handful of available dogs on Havertys' social media accounts, providing audiences with information about how to adopt. (Of course, each dog will be photographed on available high-quality, pet approved Havertys furniture, too.) The company is hoping to help as many dogs as possible find their perfect owners and FURever homes.
Steve Burdette, Havertys' President, said: "Helping people find happiness at home is central to everything Havertys does. We know that owning a pet can alleviate stress and boost your mood. We're thrilled for the opportunity not just to make homes in the Atlanta area even happier with the addition of a fur-buddy, but for the chance to do some good and give these needy animals loving families, too."
About Havertys
Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 124 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.
