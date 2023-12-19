Bully Max Celebrates New Year's Eve With The Pittsburgh Penguins

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Bully Max, a proud partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins and a leading provider of performance dog food, is excited to announce a heartwarming New Year's Eve celebration at the Penguins game. This event is dedicated to Pittsburgh families, their beloved dogs, and a special furry friend sponsored by Bully Max through The Izzie Fund. In collaboration with the local nonprofit, Bully Max is committed to bringing joy, community, and support for our four-legged companions.

BULLY MAX IS CELEBRATING NYE WITH LOCAL PITTSBURGH FAMILIES AND THEIR PETS AT THE PENGUINS GAME!

As part of its ongoing commitment to canine well-being, Bully Max has sponsored a dog in need through The Izzie Fund. The sponsored pup Mac, and his owners, have been extended an invitation to join the Bully Max family for a night out on New Year's Eve at PPG Arena, creating a memorable experience for the deserving trio.

"We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Mac and his owners, who are now part of the Bully Max family. This New Year's Eve celebration is not only about ringing in the new year but also about creating a sense of community and sharing joy with those who may need it most," said Lea Kinneman, co-owner at Bully Max.

In addition to the special guests, a few lucky local contest winners will also have the extraordinary opportunity to spend New Year's Eve with their furry friends at PPG Arena, thanks to Bully Max and the Pittsburgh Penguins. The event promises an exciting Penguins game, along with special activities and giveaways for both two-legged and four-legged attendees.

Join Bully Max, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Izzie Fund for an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration that celebrates the bond between families and their dogs. Let's ring in the new year with joy, unity, and a shared commitment to the well-being of our beloved pets.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lea Kinneman

[email protected]

412-266-8136

About Bully Max:

Bully Max is a leading provider of performance dog food, dedicated to promoting the overall well-being and vitality of dogs. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Bully Max provides nutritional solutions that support the health, strength, and longevity of dogs.

About The Izzie Fund:

The Izzie Fund is a nonprofit organization based in Pittsburgh, PA, focused on helping families cover unexpected medical expenses for their pets. Through community support and fundraising efforts, The Izzie Fund aims to alleviate the financial burden associated with veterinary care, ensuring that every pet receives the medical attention they deserve.

SOURCE Bully Max