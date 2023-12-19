S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Shines On CW39's Houston Happens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp was recently featured on CW39's Houston Happens with host, Maggie Flecknoe, where Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Odell Abdur-Raheem, had the opportunity to discuss the company's growth and its innovative role in reshaping the multifamily real estate landscape. Abdur-Raheem underscored SCDC's mission as a vertically integrated multifamily and investment development company, focusing on development, construction, sales, and management of multifamily apartment communities. A key highlight was SCDC's distinctive win-win-win-win model, benefiting investors, tenants, local communities, and, of course, SCDC.Key talking points included:.Investor Accessibility: SCDC opens doors for investors with a low capital entry, providing access to high leverage for both accredited and non-accredited investors..Tenant Demand: Through SCDC's Social Community EngineeringTM, tenants enjoy upscale Class-A Apartments with outstanding amenities at affordable rates..Community Prosperity: SCDC's meticulous community development plans and eco-friendly building practices, including Pre-Cast insulated concrete construction, guarantee resilience to natural elements. This commitment fosters superior infrastructure, public safety, diverse job opportunities, and heightened social capital.SCDC expresses gratitude for the valuable time, expertise, and connections forged both on air and behind the scenes in the 'green room.' Before going on air, Abdur-Raheem had the chance to reconnect with the esteemed rapper, Big Slim, formerly known as Slim Thug, adding a personal touch to the experience. The interview flowed seamlessly, thanks to the charming personality of Maggie Flecknoe and her warm presence on and off air. SCDC extends appreciation to CW39's dedicated staff for the opportunity and their efforts in making the interview a success.To view the Houston Happens interview, CLICK HEREAbout S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit

Rachel Kay

S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp

+1 281-863-9929

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Houston Happens