Nordstrom Rack To Open New Location In Omaha, Nebraska

Nordstrom Rack in Omaha, Nebraska. The store is scheduled to open in fall 2024 and will be the company's first store of any kind in Nebraska.

"We look forward to being a part of the Omaha community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack Stores . "We're excited to grow our footprint in the region and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."



Lionello added that in this location, "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom and NordstromRack, and they can make returns easily."

The 30,000-square-foot store will be located in Village Pointe, a popular shopping center that includes Best Buy, Scheels, lululemon, DSW and more. Village Pointe is owned and managed by RED Development and is ideally located off of 168th Street and West Dodge Road.

"We are constantly striving to continue to provide a thriving and dynamic shopping, dining and entertainment experience for our shoppers," said Alicia Peters, General Manager of Village Pointe. "The addition of Nebraska's first Nordstrom Rack to our lineup of diverse tenants will provide locals and travelers with unparalleled access to premium brands and quality products at exceptional value -- reinforcing our commitment to offering a comprehensive shopping destination for style-conscious shoppers."

Nordstrom Rack

is the off-price retail division of

Nordstrom, Inc.

and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms.

Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at

Nordstrom

stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom and NordstromRack , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom

is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated nearly $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About RED Development

For more than 25 years, RED Development has been an industry-leading, wholly integrated commercial real estate company known for its high-performing mixed-use and retail portfolio. A preferred partner for best-in-class retailers and investors, RED is known nationally for its vibrant, well-trafficked ground-up developments along with its keen expertise for remerchandising and repositioning existing properties to improve profitability and appeal. Headquartered in Phoenix, the privately held company's portfolio is comprised of distinctive destinations across the Southwest and Midwest. For more information, visit REDdevelopment .

About Village Pointe

Village Pointe is a 571,616 square-foot, open-air lifestyle center in Omaha, Nebraska. Anchored by a Best Buy and Scheels, the upscale, prairie-style shopping center offers unique shopping, entertainment and dining, with more than 60 local and national retailers and restaurants. The property regularly hosts community events and features various entertainment options, including The Funny Bone Comedy Club and Marcus Village Pointe Cinema featuring DreamLoungers in every theatre. For additional information, visit REDdevelopment/village-pointe/.

About

Nordstrom

At

Nordstrom, Inc.

(NYSE: JWN ), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350

Nordstrom,

Nordstrom

Local and

Nordstrom

Rack locations or digitally through our

Nordstrom

and

Nordstrom Rack

apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to

leaving the world better than we found it .

