Backend As A Service Market To Grow By USD 6.90 Billion From 2023 To 2028 Growth Driven By Increasing Adoption Of Smartphones - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Backend as a Service Market 2024-2028

The increasing adoption of smartphones is a key factor driving market growth.

Smartphone applications are increasingly being used for work, entertainment, communication, shopping, and other activities as a result of the wide variety of mobile applications available to them. Also, cloud computing infrastructure and tools enabling developers to create, deploy, or manage mobile applications are accessible on Platforms that provide Backend Services as a Service.

Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge



Issues in data security and privacy are some of the significant challenges restricting market growth.



Data breaches, compliance with regulations, lack of controls, data residence and sovereignty, security gaps in company

libraries, threats to personal safety, or the absence of effective encryption techniques are some of the major problems arising from the Backend as a Service market. Furthermore, businesses may find it difficult to monitor or control the security measures put in place by their suppliers when they use a backend as a service platform.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Free Sample PDF Report Now

The backend as a service market has been segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography

(North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



The on-premises segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

It is referred to as an "on-premises deployment" segment within the market when backend infrastructure and services are hosted or controlled in an enterprise's premises or data center. Furthermore, enterprises are trying to leverage BaaS capabilities within their dedicated environment and maintain total control of their back-end infrastructure in this market. In addition, it would be advisable to allow companies that have already invested substantial amounts of money into their existing IT infrastructure and thus prefer internal implementation of BaaS solutions.

North America is estimated to contribute

49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the backend as a service market:

Buddy, 8base Inc., Airship Group Inc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Apptread, Axway Software SA, Back4App Inc., Convertigo SA, Couchbase Inc., Exadel Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kii Corp., MadAppGang Pty Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Optimove Inc., Oracle Corp., Progress Software Corp., PubNub Inc., and Temenos AG

Related Reports:

The Business Process Management (BPM) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,910.27 million.



The software consulting market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.04% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 207.63 billion.

