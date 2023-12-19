               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Media Invitation – Press Conference: Announcement Of The Bonaventure Expressway Reconfiguration Project


12/19/2023 1:03:26 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Government of Canada and The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) are pleased to invite media representatives to a press conference at 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, December 19, at the Head office of the Montreal Port Authority for the announcement of the Bonaventure Expressway reconfiguration project by the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, and JCCBI Chief Executive Officer Sandra Martel.

WHAT Press conference
WHEN Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE Montreal Port Authority – Head office
2100 Pierre-Dupuy Avenue, Wing 1, Montreal
Room Dominic J. Tadeo
Parking available in front of the entrance of the wing 1
WHO The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant
Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal
Sandra Martel, Chief Executive Officer, JCCBI
RSVP By email to ...

About JCCBI
As a manager of important infrastructure, The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated is a federal Crown corporation established in 1978 that is responsible for the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the original Champlain Bridge (under deconstruction), the Estacade, the Île des Sœurs Bypass Bridge, the federal sections of the Bonaventure Expressway and the Honoré Mercier Bridge, as well as the Melocheville Tunnel. The Corporation manages, maintains, and repairs these important Greater Montreal structures to ensure the safe passage of thousands of users every day. It also ensures that these critical structures remain safe, fully functional and aesthetically pleasing both today and in the future. JacquesCartierChamplain

For more information

Nathalie Lessard
Director, Communications
Office: 450-651-8771
Contact us form:


