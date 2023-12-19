Sidebar Podcast On The Legal Talk Network Welcomes Author David Pepper For Its Season One Finale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Author David PepperMONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes the return of its inaugural podcast guest David Pepper, lawyer, politician, and author of Laboratories of Autocracy: A Wake-Up Call from Behind the Lines and Saving Democracy: A User's Manual for Every American. Co-hosts law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick initiated the SideBar podcast in November 2022 and are wrapping up Season 1 this week after 29 episodes by revisiting Pepper's cautionary tale that democracy is under attack.Pepper is a lawyer, writer, political activist, former elected official, adjunct professor, and served as Chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party between 2015 and 2021. Following the publication of his two books, Pepper has engaged in a growing national conversation about voting rights and the attacks on democracy.“We chose David Pepper as both our inaugural guest on SideBar and as our final guest for Season 1,” said co-host Jackie Gardina,“because we believe that it is critical to reinforce a broader understanding that fair democratic elections are the key to protecting our fundamental constitutional rights.” Co-host Mitch Winick agrees,“David opens our eyes to a cautionary tale that as citizens – and particularly as lawyers, law professors, and law students – we have an obligation not to take democracy for granted.”In discussing the first season of SideBar, Winick, President and Dean of Monterey College of Law , emphasized that“Jackie and I believe that legal education should extend beyond the law school classroom. SideBar has provided a platform on The Legal Talk Network to discuss fundamental constitutional and individual rights that impact our everyday life.”“Mitch and I started SideBar over a year ago to invite well-informed guests to discuss the laws and legal decisions that define our legal rights. Twenty-five extraordinary guests and 29 informative episodes later, we are pleased to have met our objective,” says Gardina, Dean of the Colleges of Law in Santa Barbara and Ventura.“We are excited to continue this journey as we launch Season 2 in January.”Laurence Colletti, Executive Producer of Legal Talk Network, said“I am thrilled about the success of SideBar's first season and how well it has fit into our current Legal Talk Network family of legal podcasts. Mitch and Jackie have brought exceptional guests such as Dahlia Lithwick, Elie Mystal, and Nina Totenberg onto the program, as well as a wide range of legal experts and authors discussing free speech, racial and gender equity, judicial ethics, the regulation of AI, and many other critical topics. We are looking forward to Season 2 which starts with the next episode on January 2, 2024.”SideBar publishes new episodes on the Legal Talk Network each 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month. To listen to current SideBar episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to .

