Dr. Michael Levittan, Top Family Therapy Expert, States Neglect May Be Ultimate Cause Of Brutal Attack On 3-Year Old

Noah Brown before the attack

Noah Brown after the attack

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Michael Levittan , a top Psychotherapy expert, says the most important item in this story is the health and well-being of Noah Brown , the 3-year-old boy in intensive care. Noah was beaten with a belt by the 12-year-old babysitter, thrown into the bedpost, and then had his head rammed into the wall. All because he was crying. Though it is too early in the investigation to draw conclusions, there are several strong indicators of neglect of Noah.

Obviously, start with the choice of babysitter. A 12-year-old, especially a male 12-year old – it is common knowledge that males mature more slowly than females - probably lacks knowledge dealing with safety precautions, emergency situations, sickness, accidents, conflicts, etc. Additionally, it is likely that only a minority of 12-year-olds have attained much of the compassion, empathy, and understanding needed to care for two young children, explains Dr. Levittan.

Dr. Levittan states if there is any chance of a 12-year-old being competent and caring enough to manage the situation well, then there needs to be direct and established relationships. Note that the incident happened at Dad's house, but the Mom, Michelle, appears to be in charge, and the sitter that Mom found is a stepson of her ex-husband. Can we get a little more convoluted?

So, I do not get a solid feeling that Noah has a competent, caring, and stable caretaker. And what about his 5-year-old older brother? It seems that he is also being neglected and is likely in the role of a surrogate parent to little Noah. Neglect is the most common form of child abuse, and its effects are often traumatic for the child, as well as life-long, Dr. Levittan adds.

Lastly, Dr. Levittan says, looking at the "anger issues" of the 12-year-old purported babysitter - what 12-year-old does not have some form of anger issues? At that tender age, anger issues may range from explosive, violent behavior to being mean to others to keeping the anger inside and then withdrawing with some bout of depression. The chances are that a 12-year-old who throws a much younger and smaller kid against a wall has exhibited this type of behavior before. And if so, that behavior would have come to the attention of others. This 12-year-old probably has a 12-year-old's version of a "rap sheet." Reportedly, Noah's Grandmother knew of the babysitter's anger issues. Too bad that the Grandmother did not babysit.

Noah may survive the attack but already had part of his skull removed, has suffered several seizures, and is struggling with COVID while still early in the process of recovery. Latest reports indicate that Noah may go blind. Long-term physical, psychological, and overall quality of life effects are not yet determined, informs Dr. Levittan.

In conclusion, anger issues are not the central theme of this story, says Dr. Levittan. The central themes are Noah's condition as well as the need to provide greater awareness and attention to the health and well-being of our children!

