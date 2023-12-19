Revised Edition Of Tales From The Last Days Of Anatolia Unveils Unseen Stories Of Asia Minor By Terry Stavridis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Author Terry Stavridis

Front Cover

Back Cover

TOMAH, WISCONSIN, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dive into the gripping narratives of history reimagined with the revised edition of "Tales from the Last Days of Anatolia." Originally published in October 2020, this updated version introduces an array of captivating new short stories, offering fresh perspectives and unexplored tales from Asia Minor.Within the pages of this collection, readers will embark on an immersive journey through the dying days of the Ottoman Empire. Through the lens of fictional characters, the book vividly captures real events and upheavals in Asia Minor (modern Turkey) during a pivotal era in history.This edition contains new, never-before-seen short stories that intricately weave together the experiences of characters grappling with war, deportation, massacre, immigration, dislocation, nationalism, and the plight of refugees. These poignant narratives serve as a poignant reminder that the echoes of history resound in the present-day Middle East.About the AuthorBorn in Cairo, Egypt, Terry Stavridis embarked on an international journey, migrating with his parents to Australia before later residing in the United States. With a Master's Degree in History from RMIT University, Stavridis's academic journey laid the foundation for a prolific career in academia and literary pursuits.Stavridis's illustrious career spans teaching engagements at the University and Community College levels, both in Australia and the US. With a rich educational background, he has authored four books and contributed chapters to five publications, exploring themes encompassing Greek-Turkish history, genocide, minority studies, and historical fiction.His research prowess is highlighted by a focus on essential historical periods, notably the Balkan Wars of 1912-13, Greece's role during the First World War, and the Greek-Turkish War of 1919-23. Stavridis's meticulous scholarship draws from primary sources meticulously gathered from esteemed archives in the British, US, and Australian sources.Currently based in New York City, Terry Stavridis serves as a prominent freelance writer for the esteemed National Herald. His contributions to the publication delve into history and historical fiction, captivating readers with his depth of knowledge and storytelling finesse.Terry Stavridis, a distinguished historian and acclaimed author, emerges as a leading authority in Greek-Turkish history, genocide studies, and the intricate tapestry of the wider Middle East. With a compelling background and extensive expertise, Stavridis's contributions to historical research and literature have garnered widespread recognition.As per author,“The inspiration behind this book stems from a deeply personal connection to my family's history. This book is dedicated to my grandparents who left the Ottoman Empire and sought safety in Egypt during the late 19th century which was then under British rule. I wanted to prove to myself that I could write historical fiction besides academic history.”His message to his future readers“I hope my historical fiction stories will encourage readers to become interested in reading both historical fiction and academic history. History is a great teacher and we never heed the lessons of the past.”Terry Stavridis's recent engagements on impactful platforms and insightful curation of photographic exhibitions remain a notable figure in the realm of historical scholarship. In a compelling podcast appearance on Impact Radio USA's "Dr. Paul's Show" on December 3, 2021, Terry Stavridis captivated audiences with his erudition and expertise. The podcast is available for listeners at ( ). Additionally, Stavridis organized and curated two highly acclaimed photographic exhibitions, both shedding light on fundamental historical events.The exhibitions were held at the esteemed Preston Library in Melbourne, Australia. On September 16, 2022, Stavridis curated an exhibition focusing on the Great Fire of Smyrna in 1922, presenting a visual narrative that captured the devastation and historical significance of the tragic event. Subsequently, on July 16, 2023, he curated another exhibition centered on The Lausanne Treaty of 1923, offering attendees a nuanced understanding of the treaty's impact on history and geopolitics.Terry Stavridis recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about his book (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: )Hurry and don't miss your chance to be experience the amazing pages of this book, just visit amazon or you may click this link

