Enhancing Roof Safety With Platform Pro's Stable Design

- Cully CangelosiNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant development for the roofing industry, Platform Pro announces the launch of PlatForm Pro, a game-changing AC roof platform known for its stable and adjustable design. This innovative product is set to transform how air conditioning units are installed on roofs, prioritizing safety and ease of use.PlatForm Pro is adjustable from 0/12 to 12/12 roof pitches and can be leveled on uneven roof surfaces, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of buildings. Its unique design allows for quick and easy installation and is compatible with current market split boots, ensuring a seamless integration into existing roofing systems.Key Features of PlatForm Pro:Adjustability for Varied Roof Pitches: PlatForm Pro can be adapted to fit different roof pitches, offering unparalleled flexibility.Leveling on Uneven Surfaces: The design allows for leveling on uneven roof surfaces, ensuring stability and safety.Easy Installation: PlatForm Pro can be assembled and installed in approximately 1 hour, depending on the pitch.Compatibility with Market Split Boots: The platform can be easily and properly flashed with current market split boots.Recyclable and Environmentally Friendly: PlatForm Pro's systems are 100% recyclable, UV resistant, and designed to never rot or leak.Cully Cangelosi , owner of Platform Pro, emphasizes the safety enhancements that PlatForm Pro brings to the roofing industry. "Safety on the roof is paramount. The platform is designed to provide a stable and secure base for AC installations, mitigating the risks associated with working at heights. By making the installation process quicker, easier, and safer, PlatForm Pro is set to become an indispensable tool for roofing professionals," said Cangelosi.The Safety AdvantageOne of the standout features of PlatForm Pro is its contribution to enhanced safety in roofing operations. The platform's stable design reduces the risk of accidents during AC unit installations, a concern that has long plagued the industry. Its adjustability and easy installation further contribute to a safer work environment, allowing professionals to spend less time in precarious positions on the roof.Streamlined Installation ProcessPlatForm Pro's design simplifies the installation process, a boon for both experienced contractors and those new to the field. The need for time-consuming and complex installation procedures is eliminated, allowing for more efficient and cost-effective project completion.Environmental SustainabilityIn addition to its functional benefits, PlatForm Pro is also environmentally friendly. The platform's recyclable materials align with the growing demand for sustainable building practices. Its durability and resistance to UV rays, rot, and leaks make it a long-lasting solution, further reducing its environmental impact over time.Meeting Industry StandardsPlatForm Pro meets the flashing height requirements for low-slope roof systems and can be properly flashed to any roof, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations. This feature is particularly important in regions with stringent building codes and safety regulations.Feedback from the FieldInitial feedback from roofing professionals who have used PlatForm Pro has been overwhelmingly positive. The ease of installation and the platform's stability have been highlighted as key factors that set it apart from other solutions in the market.Future of RoofingLooking ahead, PlatForm Pro is poised to revolutionize the platform world with its patented design. Its adaptability to various roof types and pitches, coupled with its focus on safety and sustainability, positions it as a leading choice for future roofing projects.

