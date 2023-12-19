DSLD Mortgage Challenges Bloomberg Article On VA Loan Forbearance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DSLD Mortgage Counters Bloomberg's Allegations

NOTTINGHAM, VIRTUAL VOLUNTEERING, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DSLD Mortgage , a prominent lender specializing in VA loans to support veterans and their families in achieving homeownership, addresses concerns raised in a recent article by Christopher Whalen published on the National Mortgage News website. Christopher states that an article published by Bloomberg, titled "U.S. Veterans Got a Mortgage Break. Now They're Losing Their Homes," inaccurately criticized the mortgage industry's approach to veterans, particularly regarding VA loan forbearance.Strongly refuting the claims presented in the Bloomberg article, DSLD Mortgage agrees with Christopher Whalen that the piece is factually incorrect and states that foreclosing on veterans is not advantageous to mortgage servicers. While acknowledging the challenges veterans face, Dana wants to further clarify the allegation that mortgage servicers deny veterans loan forbearance authorized during COVID-19.Dana Hendrix, Senior VP of Finance declares that this assertion is categorically false, as the COVID-19 Veterans Assistance Partial Claim Program, offering a year without mortgage payments, concluded in October 2022.The Bloomberg report overlooks the vital contribution of non-bank lenders in the VA mortgage sector. It neglects to acknowledge the financial setbacks experienced by mortgage servicers in government loan foreclosures. In addressing the difficulties veterans encounter, the VA has urged mortgage servicers to temporarily halt foreclosures on VA-guaranteed loans.Furthermore, the VA has extended the COVID-19 Refund Modification program until May 21st, 2024, to provide relief. This initiative offers zero-interest, deferred-payment loans to address missed payments and restructure existing VA-guaranteed loans, ensuring more manageable monthly payments for borrowers.DSLD Mortgage underscores the Bloomberg article's misrepresentation of the mortgage industry's commitment to veterans. Disregarding crucial facts and succumbing to a biased narrative, the article does a disservice to veterans and the mortgage industry. DSLD Mortgage remains steadfast in providing unwavering support to veterans and endeavors to ensure a consistent experience for all borrowers in government-insured loan programs.About DSLD MortgageFounded in 2007 amid the global financial crisis, DSLD Mortgage wanted to support homebuyers and homeowners facing refinancing challenges due to rising interest rates and falling U.S. housing prices. This includes assisting first-time homebuyers through various government loan initiatives and providing dedicated support to military personnel seeking VA loans. DSLD Mortgage expertise extends to FHA, USDA, down payment assistance, and other conventional loans. Recognized as a Top Guaranteed Rural Housing Lender in Louisiana by the USDA, DSLD Mortgage offers and originates loans that are part of government programs".

Annabelle Baugh

Exposure Ninja

+1 7752552958

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram