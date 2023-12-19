Multifunctional Drone Improves Golf Training Through Livestreaming Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fred C. of Brownsburg, IN is the creator of the Sports Drone, a multifunctional drone capable of streaming, tracking, and recording a golfer for their entire round. The drone can identify ball flight through shot tracking technology and transmit information to a smartphone application to view all statistics related to the round. The drone enables golfers to obtain a live video feed of their round to identify swing mechanics, special events like a hole-in-one, and much more. Pairing the drone to a smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi allows users to view livestreams or recorded videos at any time. The drone is capable of charging on top of the golf cart to support battery life when needed during the golf round.The consumer drone market is dynamic, and new products and trends consistently emerge for investment. Advances in drone technology, such as improved stabilization, longer flight times, and obstacle avoidance features, have contributed to the feasibility and appeal of a golf-round recording drone. Effective marketing strategies, including partnerships with golf courses or influencers in the golf community, could help raise awareness and drive sales toward new products like the Sports Drone. With its intuitive interface and simple controls, golfers would be able to enhance their experience on the course with the drone, carving out a niche in both the golf and drone industry that manufacturers should consider for expanding their product line.Fred filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Sport Drone product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Sport Drone can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

