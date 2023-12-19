The Law Firm To Go To When Looking For An Experienced Personal Injury Lawyer Near Me In Orange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orange, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange, California -

Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County, a personal injury firm based in Orange, CA, takes pride is having the reputation of being the personal injury law firm to go to in Orange and neighboring areas. For instance, when looking for a car or truck accident lawyer Orange residents can depend on, they are the firm to go to. Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County has seasoned lawyers to can handle all kinds of personal injury cases. They encourage individuals who believe they have a personal injury case to contact the firm for a free consultation.

Alexander Napolin says,“Pickup trucks are an incredibly popular class of automobile on the streets of Southern California. Many consumers choose to purchase light and heavy duty pickups for passenger transportation purposes. They do so without plans to ever use the towing capacity or the cargo bed. Unfortunately, the proliferation of pickups for passenger transport on the public streets has introduced more danger to persons and property. These dangers manifest in the form of truck accident.”

Trucks are typically much heavier than cars and motorcycles, and they are generally more difficult to maneuver and to slow down when avoiding rear-end collisions and other accidents. Furthermore, the uneven distribution of weight because of an empty bed can result into loss of control during rapid acceleration or deceleration. Those who got involved in a truck accident despite being careful and obeying all traffic laws, can file a lawsuit against the negligent driver especially if they have suffered serious injuries. The size of the lawsuit will actually depend on the severity and extent of the injuries. The injured party will need to consult with a personal injury lawyer and act fast and get medical documentation to prove the severity of the injuries.

Meanwhile, when in need of a work injury lawyer near me Orange residents can also depend on Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County. Their lawyers can assist workers who have suffered from serious and multiple injuries and are seeking compensation for their harm. Some of the typical workplace injuries are head and traumatic brain injuries, electrocution injuries, spinal cord injuries, burns injuries, crush injuries, back and neck injuries, loss of limb/amputation injuries, repetitive stress injuries, soft tissue injuries, internal injuries, and bone fracture injuries.

Under California law, all employers with one or more employees are mandated to buy workers' compensation insurance. Those who have suffered injury while on the job can file a workers' compensation insurance claim. Each victim has the right to have a lawyer at any time during the claims process with the Workers' Compensation Appeals Board (WCAB). The four key benefits for workers are: medical treatment, temporary disability benefit, permanent disability benefit, and job retraining voucher.

Another kind of accident that they can help with the slip and fall accident. This usually occurs in the premises of another's property. These claims are usually known as premises liability claims. The owner of the property may be held liable if there are hazardous conditions, such as wet floors, narrow stairs, torn carpeting, poor lighting, and more. The plaintiff will need to have suffered an injury, however minor, to be able to make a claim.

Established in 2011 by Alexander D. Napolin, Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County has earned the reputation being one of the top personal injury law firms in Orange, CA and surrounding areas. The firm has recorded many successes in the cases they have handled as a result of the unique strategy used by Alexander D. Napolin. Having offered their legal services to personal injury victims for over 10 years, the law firm has been successful in thousands of cases.

When requiring the services of a personal injury lawyer such as a slip and fall attorney Orange residents can check out the Napolin Accident Injury Lawyer Orange County website or contact them through the phone or by email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

