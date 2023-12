Worthington Enterprises Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend is payable on March 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2024. Worthington has paid a quarterly dividend since it became a public company in 1968.

Worthington Enterprises, a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that help enable people to live safer, healthier and more expressive lives, will hold its quarterly earnings conference call tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET. Company executives will discuss fiscal second quarter results, which will reflect the performance of the pre-separation consolidated Worthington Industries. Results will be released later today after the market closes. A live audio webcast of the December 20 call will be available at . For those unable to listen live, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will be archived for one year. LIVE CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE



Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Starting Time: 9 a.m. ET Conference ID: 1777337 Domestic Participants: 888-330-3567

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE: WOR) is a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that help enable people to live safer, healthier and more expressive lives. The Company operates with three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products and Sustainable Energy Solutions. Worthington's emphasis on innovation and transformation extends to building products including water systems, heating and cooling solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories, and consumer products in tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories sold under brand names Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Level5 Tools®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and HawkeyeTM. The Company serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem through on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises employs approximately 5,000 people throughout North America and Europe.

Founded in 1955 as Worthington Industries, Worthington Enterprises follows a people-first Philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Worthington Enterprises achieves this outcome by empowering its employees to innovate, thrive and grow with leading brands in attractive markets that improve everyday life. The Company engages deeply with local communities where it has operations through volunteer efforts and The Worthington Companies Foundation , participates actively in workforce development programs and reports annually on its corporate citizenship and sustainability efforts . For more information, visit worthingtonenterprises .

