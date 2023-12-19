Vince Ashton Celebrates Phenomenal Year As An International Solo Artist And Entertainer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Vince AshtonATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a transformative year marked by elevation, Vince Ashton spent 2023 seamlessly navigating the realms of entertainment, further establishing himself as an international solo artist in the music industry. With a diverse array of musical projects, mesmerizing performances, and high-profile hostings across the globe, Vince Ashton is not just an artist; he's an enduring force in the entertainment world.Kicking off the top of the year, Vince Ashton unveiled an unexpected EP answering the call of fans and as a testament EP to his versatility as singer and songwriter. The EP featured three standout singles, with "Kickback" emerging as the breakout sensation. Notably, Vince created a remix and accompanying music video for the hit single, visually showcasing his creative talent.Vince's music soared to new heights with performances on major stages worldwide, serving as the National Anthem and halftime performer for the NBA G League's College Park Skyhawks and captivating audiences as a National Anthem performer for the National Lacrosse League's Georgia Swarm. His music resonated with fans, becoming a staple at premier events like the East Point, GA Independence Day Festival, Look Up Atlanta Georgia Talent Showcase, Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, the On Your Block Festival in Vancouver, B.C., and various performances throughout the year-adding to his 2022 portfolio of appearances on the coveted TEDx and Grand Ole Opry stages.Beyond his artistic talents, Vince Ashton showcased his well-roundedness as an entertainer. As a well known media personality, Vince has hosted numerous events from charitable functions, red carpets, Battle of the Bands, dance competitions and more. He has starred and made emotional impact on the Season 3 of Food Network Canada's Great Chocolate Showdown on Hulu and as a guest on FOX SOUL'S "Business of Being Black With Tammi Mac." Currently, he serves as a Brand Ambassador for St. Judes Children's Hospital.On Spotify alone, his 2023 projects have collected nearly 30k streams and 20k new listeners, spanning 94 countries, with these numbers increasing daily. His expanding impressions on Pandora, Apple Music and Google Play closely follow suit.As the Christmas holiday approaches, Vince is not slowing down. Celebrating the festive spirit, he has released his debut holiday EP, A Christmas Project, starting with the heartwarming single, "Holiday Love Song" set for streaming on YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, Pandora, Spotify and more. Simultaneously, Vince holds the stage as principal concert talent on a residency in Nagasaki, Japan, running from October 2023 to January 2024.Reflecting on his holiday project, Vince shares, "My December simply reflects elements of what the holiday season means to me. It's about cherishing special times and family and giving the gift of unconditional love towards everyone. That's what my family constantly poured into me in general, let alone the holiday season, so I had to make that the root of the project as well. Just hope, compassion, well wishes, and love."On December 19th at 8PM EST, patrons can view the animated lyrical visual for the Christmas album's debut single, A Holiday Love Song on YouTube here:Connect with Vince Ashton on all social media and music platforms @vinceashton.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, contact Synergy PR Services.

