Moon-Inspired Candle Captures The Scents Of Space Exploration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Lunar inspired Candle
Astronauts firsthand account's make the foundation of this celestial scent.
MERRIT ISLAND, FL, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Soul-Terra, a trailblazing brand in the world of luxury candles, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: the 'Scent of the Moon' candle. Inspired by the firsthand accounts of astronauts and designed to encapsulate the mysterious fragrance of the moon & space, this unique candle is designed to transport users on a sensorial journey beyond the Earth's atmosphere.
Capturing the Scent of Space Exploration:
The 'Scent of the Moon' Candle is the latest innovation from the mind of Wyl the Wizard & Soul-Terra. Intriguingly, the scent is crafted based on the descriptions provided by astronauts who have experienced the distinct aroma of space during their space missions.“Spent Gunpowder” & “Burnt Almond Cookies” are some of the unique descriptions of spaces' smell. Soul-Terra's team of perfumers have translated these cosmic notes into a fragrance that is meant to evoke the ethereal essence of the lunar landscape & beyond...perhaps the only way for all of those who aren't friends with Elon Musk.
A Lunar Souvenir Within:
Each Moon Candle features a unique inclusion-a genuine meteorite tektite nestled within the wax. This rare and authentic remnant of a meteorite impact serves as a tangible connection to the cosmos, providing enthusiasts with a genuine piece of the universe to cherish. The meteorite tektites are sourced from various meteorite impact zones around the World, and make for interesting jewelry & conversational pieces.
The candle is crafted with a unique blend of waxes that allows the candle to burn for 30+ hours and scented to fill a small space with that distinct aroma of the stars.
Limited Edition Release:
In keeping with the exclusivity of the lunar theme, the Moon Candle is released as a limited edition. Raw materials of Tektite have become quite rare, so only a small run of candles are able to be produced. Each candle is individually numbered, underscoring its unique status as a collector's item.
Availability and Pricing:
The Moon Candle is now available for pre-order exclusively on the Kickstarter Campaign launching January 1st at midnight. [] . Pledges start at $39, with shipping scheduled to commence on February 14th.
About Soul-Terra:
Soul-Terra has been innovating unique fragrances since 2014, distinguishing itself in the luxury candle industry.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Victoria Cruz
Media Relations
...
888-699-7685
Victoria Cruz
Soul-Terra
+1 888-699-7685
email us here
MENAFN19122023003118003196ID1107628350
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.