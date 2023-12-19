Moon-Inspired Candle Captures The Scents Of Space Exploration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lunar inspired Candle

Astronauts firsthand account's make the foundation of this celestial scent.

MERRIT ISLAND, FL, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Soul-Terra, a trailblazing brand in the world of luxury candles, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: the 'Scent of the Moon' candle. Inspired by the firsthand accounts of astronauts and designed to encapsulate the mysterious fragrance of the moon & space, this unique candle is designed to transport users on a sensorial journey beyond the Earth's atmosphere.Capturing the Scent of Space Exploration:The 'Scent of the Moon' Candle is the latest innovation from the mind of Wyl the Wizard & Soul-Terra. Intriguingly, the scent is crafted based on the descriptions provided by astronauts who have experienced the distinct aroma of space during their space missions.“Spent Gunpowder” & “Burnt Almond Cookies” are some of the unique descriptions of spaces' smell. Soul-Terra's team of perfumers have translated these cosmic notes into a fragrance that is meant to evoke the ethereal essence of the lunar landscape & beyond...perhaps the only way for all of those who aren't friends with Elon Musk.A Lunar Souvenir Within:Each Moon Candle features a unique inclusion-a genuine meteorite tektite nestled within the wax. This rare and authentic remnant of a meteorite impact serves as a tangible connection to the cosmos, providing enthusiasts with a genuine piece of the universe to cherish. The meteorite tektites are sourced from various meteorite impact zones around the World, and make for interesting jewelry & conversational pieces.The candle is crafted with a unique blend of waxes that allows the candle to burn for 30+ hours and scented to fill a small space with that distinct aroma of the stars.Limited Edition Release:In keeping with the exclusivity of the lunar theme, the Moon Candle is released as a limited edition. Raw materials of Tektite have become quite rare, so only a small run of candles are able to be produced. Each candle is individually numbered, underscoring its unique status as a collector's item.Availability and Pricing:The Moon Candle is now available for pre-order exclusively on the Kickstarter Campaign launching January 1st at midnight. [] . Pledges start at $39, with shipping scheduled to commence on February 14th.About Soul-Terra:Soul-Terra has been innovating unique fragrances since 2014, distinguishing itself in the luxury candle industry.For media inquiries, please contact:Victoria CruzMedia Relations...888-699-7685

