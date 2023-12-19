Henry Ford Health Expresses Unprecedented Support For Birth Detroit, The City's First Community Birth Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Birth Detroit Birth Center rendering showing the entrance.

Birth Detroit, a leading advocate for safe and compassionate midwifery care, is thrilled to receive a letter of support from Henry Ford Health.

- Leseliey Welch, Birth Detroit CEODETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Birth Detroit , a leading advocate for safe and compassionate midwifery care, is thrilled to receive a letter of support from Henry Ford Health, a prominent Detroit-based health system that provides a full range of obstetric services, from prenatal genetics to pregnancy, childbirth, infant care, breastfeeding and beyond.In the letter, Henry Ford leaders welcomed the Birth Detroit birthing center to the community and expressed enthusiastic support for Birth Detroit's mission and vision to provide safe, quality, and loving midwifery care throughout pregnancy, birth, and beyond.Birth Detroit's groundbreaking initiative involves the establishment of the first freestanding birthing center in Detroit. This facility will offer safe midwifery-led maternal healthcare to mothers with low-risk pregnancies, irrespective of their health insurance status, thus filling a crucial gap in the community'shealthcare services.One of the key aspects of this collaboration is the establishment of a transfer agreement between Henry Ford and Birth Detroit. This agreement will ensure the safe and efficient transfer of Birth Detroit patients with high-risk pregnancies who choose to deliver at a Henry Ford hospital. This collaborative effort underlines Henry Ford and Birth Detroit's shared commitment to providing comprehensive care to all birthing people.Of the more than 400 freestanding birth centers in the United States, less than 5% are owned or led by Black, Indigenous, people of color. Birth Detroit will join the ranks of a growing number of Black-led community birth centers across the country.Henry Ford and Birth Detroit are both deeply dedicated to addressing the root causes of racial and ethnic disparities surrounding pregnancy. Recognizing the urgent need for improved care related to maternal social and racial inequities, Henry Ford leaders said they hope that the establishment of the Birth Detroit Birth Center will mark significant progress in addressing these pressing issues.Birth Detroit is deeply grateful for the support and encouragement from Henry Ford and looks forward to a successful collaboration that will positively impact the lives of countless Detroit families.

