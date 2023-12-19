Wiwynn Launches Next-Gen Edge Servers With Extraordinary Performance And Efficiency In A Short-Depth Form Factor

In the AI era, applications driven by large language models (LLM) are placing increasing demands on data processing, computing power and faster response to enable inference and local model fine-tuning. The 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors possess improved performance over previous generations with its built-in AI acceleration

1, Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX), faster DDR5 memory, and PCIe Gen5 technologies at the same power envelope as the previous generation. The integration with Wiwynn edge servers unlocks new possibilities for networks and edge computing with enhanced efficiency and reduced TCO.

Wiwynn® ES200G2 , a 2U single-socket edge server, presents a comprehensive platform for edge AI workloads. It seamlessly integrates compute acceleration, storage, and network scale-out capability, all neatly packaged within a compact short-depth form factor. With support for two dual-width GPUs and four NVMe SSDs, ES200G2 is perfect for AI inference and training, 3D graphics, rendering, and video analytics as well as multi-access edge computing. This makes it stand out as the ultimate choice for edge service providers seeking versatility and flexibility, for opportunities of edge applications, such as CDN, smart city, and smart factory.

On the other hand, Wiwynn®ES100G2 is a short-depth 1U single socket edge server, designed with NEBS Level 3 compliance. Engineered with four PCIe Gen5 expansions and silicon-based security, it caters to the demands of networking workloads such as vRAN and software-defined networks in far edge. Equipped with Intel's built-in accelerator

1, and enhanced telemetry capabilities, ES100G2 facilitates communication service providers in achieving more-manageable and more-efficient deployments.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Intel in launching groundbreaking servers featuring the 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor," said Steven Lu, Wiwynn's Executive Vice President. "By integrating state-of-the-art technologies, we're delivering exceptionally efficient edge servers equipped with increased computing power, faster memory and high-speed data transmission. This empowers our customers to deploy their critical network and edge workloads in the AI era, adapting to evolving demands and capitalizing on business opportunities at the edge."

"The latest 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors unlock the capabilities to handle demanding network and edge workloads with lower TCO, increased security and impressive performance per watt for general compute usage", said Bassel Haddad, Vice President and General Manager, Edge Device and AI Products in Intel's Network and Edge Group. "The versatility and built-in AI acceleration of these new processors will enable Wiwynn and their customers with fast time to market customizable hardware, that spans from the Edge to the Cloud."