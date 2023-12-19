(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38



TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Development VCT PLC (the“Company”) announces that it purchased 166,313 ordinary shares at 84.15 pence per share on 19 December 2023. The shares purchased represent 0.12% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 19 December 2023 consisted of 154,178,742 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 19,309,045 ordinary shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 134,869,697 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

19 December 2023

