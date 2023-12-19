Bunzl Canada’S Annual Week Of Giving Supports Local Communities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



National donations support local organizations to assist vulnerable community residents.

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunzl Canada is pleased to announce its third annual Week of Giving, in partnership with Food Banks Canada, to provide much needed personal care, hygiene and safety products to foodbanks across Canada during one of the most critical times of the year.

Last week, Bunzl Canada's Cleaning & Hygiene and R3 Redistribution businesses delivered 16 pallets stocked with non-food essentials, including toilet and tissue products, hand soap and sanitizer and other cleaning products to Food Banks Canada for distribution to food banks across the country. Many of the products donated are critical to keeping families healthy during winter – the height of cold and flu season. However, for many Canadians in need, the expense of these necessary products often presents the unfortunate choice between health and personal hygiene or putting food on the table.

“2023 has been a challenging year for many Canadians, as economic pressures and inflation have exacerbated issues such as food insecurity and homelessness,” said John Howlett, President of Bunzl Canada. "At the heart of our business philosophy, culture, and values is the dedication to give back to our communities by supporting these organizations in their exceptional efforts. These values are a common thread among our employees and our customers.”

Bunzl Canada is an enthusiastic participant in a wide range of other community events across the country. This year, Bunzl continued its partnership with Food Banks Canada through financial and food donations and rallied corporate partners to donate more than 27,000 rolls of toilet tissue and other paper products as part of its National Toilet Paper Day initiative.

In May, Bunzl Canada delivered necessary cleaning and hygiene products to 1,500 evacuees impacted by wildfires in Alberta and Northwest Territories. Bunzl Canada also partnered with Alberta Avenue Community Care to build a community scale, solar-powered greenhouse, providing an Edmonton community with fresh, year-round produce. In July, the company held its 23rd Annual n golf tournament to fund pediatric brain tumour research at Hospital for Sick Children, which has raised over $1.75 million to date.

"We're thrilled to have completed our third annual Week of Giving. Bunzl Canada is made up of local businesses with longstanding connections to the communities we serve,” said Margo Hunnisett, Vice President of Marketing and Communications.“This event highlights our commitment to investing in and participating actively in our communities across the country."

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada ) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution ), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centres throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,750 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of this year made nearly two million visits to these organizations, according to our 2023 HungerCount Report . Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada to learn more.

Media Inquiries

Margo Hunnisett

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Bunzl Canada Inc.

...

(905) 630-3749

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



