Appswarm Announces Its New COO And CTO Deep Moteria And 2024 Updates

AppSwarm is excited to announce the appointment of Deep Moteria as its new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer. AppSwarm CEO Christopher Bailey said, "Deep's resume and business record speaks for itself. He will be a huge asset as we move into 2024."

About Deep: Deep Moteria, of Elluminati, is a passionate entrepreneur who has dedicated his career to helping startups and SMEs scale their businesses. He is the founder of Elluminati, a mobile app development company that assists startups and SMEs scale their businesses. He is also the founder of Digital Solutions for Businesses, which offers digital marketing services for small businesses.

Mr. Moteria is a mentor at the Founder Institute, an organization that helps entrepreneurs launch their companies. He was also a community manager for Google Developers Group, where he helped developers learn about new technologies and tools from Google. He also served as speaker of several top tier institutes like the Indian Institute of Technology.

Mr. Moteria has over 10 years' experience in the tech industry and started his career as a software developer at Argusoft India Ltd., where he worked on projects for clients in 70+ countries globally. He then moved on to become a CTO at HOP Delivery, Geneva Switzerland, a food delivery startup in 2016.

Education qualification of Mr. Moteria includes a Computer Engineering Bachelors as well as a General Management Masters, and he is an Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Alumni.

With the addition of Deep to the AppSwarm team, we plan to launch multiple unique e-commerce websites and utilize the Amazon retail platform in 2024 along with the current ongoing array of business applications that are currently gaining in sales revenue. We are excited to enter into the new year with these exciting projects. Please stay tuned as we release more information about these ventures in the coming months!

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on cybersecurity, white-label solutions, fleet and transportation management services, delivery application solutions, IoT, Web3, retail, and blockchain development. The company specializes in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

