Companions And Animals For Reform And Equity Donates $162,000 To Tuskegee University's College Of Veterinary Medicine

Donation to fund minority veterinary student scholarships

- Dr. Azalia Boyd CAREBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity (CARE ), a Baltimore based national nonprofit, is pleased to announce a $162,000 donation to the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine . The donation will fund minority veterinary students' scholarships named in honor of Tuskegee alumnus, the late Dr. Jodie G Blackwell.The raising of financial support for these scholarships is a key mission of CARE's Veterinary Advisory Committee, which participates in several fundraising efforts during Black History Month every year. While February is dedicated to funding the Dr. Jodie G. Blackwell Scholarship Fund, the group also supports mission-driven work to devising strategies and supporting initiatives aimed at addressing human and animal well-being in marginalized communities.The committee's board chair, Dr. Azalia Boyd, is a graduate of the college and is excited to help make this donation possible for her alma mater.“I'm thrilled to see financial support directed to Tuskegee veterinary medical students. I understand how important it is to provide financial support, particularly to black and brown students who historically don't have the funds for higher education,” said Dr. Boyd.The funds will support students in the next academic year. It is the hope that this investment will support initiatives to increase diversity at US veterinary colleges/schools, so the veterinary industry mirrors the diverse population it serves.“The Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine (TUCVM) appreciates the intentional and impactful partnership with CARE to sustain the legacy of training and educating underrepresented minorities as veterinarians in the veterinary profession. This $162,000 donation to our college named in honor of our alumnus, the late Dr. Jodie G Blackwell, is truly appreciated to fund minority veterinary students' scholarships,” said Dr. Ruby L. Perry, dean of the college recently.The scholarships are also thanks to the generosity of Maddie's Fund, Vodka for Dog People, Waterbear Publishing, Black DVM Network and many individual donors.To interview Dr. Boyd or other members of the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine staff, please reach out to Mary Tan at the contact information listed below.Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity is a 501©3 nonprofit that addresses organizational and personal biases within animal welfare. The mission is to bring diverse voices to the industry while also advocating for a more inclusive path to pet adoption. CARE believes in using evidence-based tools, narratives, and insights to inspire organizations to be more inclusive and less biased. It is all an effort to save more companion animal lives.Maddie's Fund® is a national family foundation established in 1994 by Dave and Cheryl Duffield and is the fulfillment of a promise to their inspirational dog, Maddie. She provided them much joy for over ten years and continues to inspire them today. The Foundation has awarded over $265 million in grants toward increased community collaborations and live outcomes, pioneering shelter medicine education and establishing foster care as a standard across the U.S. Maddie's Fund proudly offers the industry a national voice, important funding opportunities for bold ideas, learning resources and access to collaborate and share innovative solutions. The Foundation invests its resources in a commitment to keeping pets and people together, creating a safety net of care for animals in need and operating within a culture of inclusiveness and humility. #ThanksToMaddie

