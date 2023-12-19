Sheriff Adewale Of Caresify Home Care Announces Another Year Of Joint Commission Accreditation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLLINGDALE, PA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Caresify Home Care proudly announces receiving the esteemed Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission for Home Care Accreditation. Since 2017, Caresify has been accredited with the Joint Commission, undergoing a voluntary assessment that sets it above other home care companies. This accreditation highlights that Caresify is not an average agency. In a comprehensive, unannounced evaluation, The Joint Commission's expert team conducted an in-depth assessment of Caresify. This involved scrutinizing the organization's adherence to home care standards, assessing the safety and quality of care provided. The rigorous process included on-site observations and in-depth interviews, affirming Caresify's alignment with the Joint Commission's high standards.The Joint Commission formulates its standards through extensive collaboration with healthcare professionals, patient representatives, and measurement experts. These standards are grounded in scientific research and consensus among experts, aiming to guide healthcare organizations in enhancing their performance.Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, Executive Vice President of Accreditation and Certification Operations and Chief Nursing Officer at The Joint Commission, commends Caresify's commitment. He highlights that The Joint Commission focuses on fostering safer, higher-quality care across various healthcare settings. The commission's innovative tools and evidence-based resources are designed to promote improvement while ensuring accountability through its comprehensive survey methods and standards. Grubbs applauds Caresify's dedication to advancing safety, quality, equity, and compassion in patient care.Sheriff Adewale , a key figure at Caresify, commented on this significant achievement, saying, "Receiving the Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission is a proud moment for all of us at Caresify. Preparation for this accreditation is extensive and multifaceted. We conducted comprehensive training programs for our staff, emphasizing patient safety and quality care. We also embraced advanced patient care technology to ensure treatment efficiency and accuracy. Regular internal audits were part of our routine to maintain consistent compliance with the latest healthcare standards. Moreover, we focused on developing a patient-centered approach, which meant tailoring our services to meet the individual needs of our patients with utmost compassion and care. This accreditation is not just an award; it's a reflection of our commitment to providing the highest standard of care and safety in all our services."About Caresify Home Care:Serving clients, caregivers, and communities best interests, Caresify is a highly respected provider of caregivers and non-medical in-home care services, focusing on promoting health, independence, and overall client well-being. The company provides a personalized service approach, paired with a unique care plan, designed to meet the specific needs and preferences of clients. With a team of highly skilled and dedicated caregivers, Caresify Home Care strives to provide peace of mind for clients and their families. The company is an Accredited Joint Commission Home Care Agency and holds the Gold Seal on National Quality Approval. They are approved by the Office of Development Program (ODP) and the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) in PA, The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) in FL, Department of Community Health (DCH) in GA, the NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) and The Office of Health Care Quality (OHCQ) in MD. Caresify is enrolled in many Managed Care Organizations (MCO's), non-MCO's, Medicaid and other insurance provider programs. For a complete list, and more information click here.For more information visit:For additional details about Caresify's Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval visit: /caresify-joint-commission-accreditation/Media contact: Angel Bell , Director of Business & Development

Angel Bell

Caresify

+1 484-282-4851 ext. 1034

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn