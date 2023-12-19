Peter Hand Sets Sail On A Timeless Jazz Odyssey With Blue Topaz

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed guitarist and composer Peter Hand embarks on a captivating musical voyage with his latest masterpiece, Blue Topaz, set to grace the airwaves in January 2024. This album marks a seamless evolution for Hand, venturing from his roots in blues and R&B to the alluring depths of jazz.Blue Topaz is a vibrant tapestry of original compositions, reimagined jazz standards, and pulsating Latin and Brazilian jazz pieces. Hand's virtuosity is on full display, alongside a stellar lineup of artists including trumpeter Eddie Allen, saxophonist Don Braden, pianists James Weidman and David Janeway, bassist Harvie S, drummer Steve Johns,and the legendary tenor saxophonist Houston Person.A Deep Dive into Musical GemsThe album opens with the infectious groove of "Hand-Me-Down Blues," showcasing Hand's love for Grant Green, Jim Hall, and Pat Martino. Hand, Braden, and Allen take sparkling solos, while Weidman comps assuredly and Harvie S walks the bass with force. Johns' insistent ride cymbal pulse keeps the energy high throughout this ebullient opener. "Cash or Change" takes a bluesier turn, with Braden's soulful tenor leading the way. Hand's solo shines with Wes Montgomery-inspired octaves, followed by Braden's swaggering statement and a playful quote from Sonny Rollins' "Alfie's Theme." Weidman's piano solo adds a touch of brilliance to this dynamic track. Hand's ballad "Bittersweet Morning" is a masterclass in restraint and emotional depth. His unhurried guitar solo and Braden's soaring soprano sax work create a truly moving soundscape.Legendary Collaboration and Latin LicksThe album welcomes the legendary Houston Person on two tracks. His soulful reading of Harold Arlen's "One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)" adds a profound layer of authority, while his take on Stevie Wonder's "Lately" is pure sonic joy. Hand's respect for Person shines through in his quote: "Houston is a modernist but he loves the Great American Songbook and all of the jazz material that has gone before...he loves to play so much and is still playing as beautifully as I've ever heard him." "Pedro's Samba" injects a shot of infectious energy with Braden's superb flute playing and Hand and Allen's sparkling solos. This track is a testament to Hand's love of Brazilian music, a passion ignited during his time at Berklee College of Music, which blossomed while he lived in St. Thomas.A Fitting Close and Enduring Love of SwingThe album closes with the briskly swinging "Curioso," inspired by the likes of Thelonious Monk. Hand describes it as "basically rhythm changes," and the Monk influence is evident in the interval choices and playful trading of fours. It's a fitting end to a journey that celebrates the enduring power of swing, a love that permeates Blue Topaz from start to finish. Peter Hand's Blue Topaz is more than just an album; it's an invitation to a transformative musical experience. Get swept away by the soulful melodies, virtuosic solos, and timeless spirit of jazz when Blue Topaz sets sail in January 2024.For January 19, 2024, ReleaseFrom Whaling City Sound, New Bedford, MADistribution: NAXOS of America Inc. ArkivJazzFor press inquiries, interviews, or promotional materials, contact:Ginny Shea MIXED MEDIA T: 401.942.8025 | E: ...

