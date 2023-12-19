Netgate Achieves AWS Graviton Ready Designation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are grateful for the recognition by the AWS Service Ready Program and will continue to empower Netgate customers with greater flexibility and choice.” - Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEOAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Netgate®, a leader in secure networking solutions, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon® Web Services (AWS®) Graviton Ready designation, a component of the AWS Service Ready Program.



AWS Graviton Ready Partners support and optimize their solutions on Graviton-based instances. The designation is only achieved after AWS technically validates the partner's solutions for sound architecture and customer success. AWS Graviton Ready Partners help customers enjoy the price performance and energy efficiency benefits of AWS Graviton by making the adoption of Graviton-based instances easy.



“We are grateful for the recognition by the AWS Service Ready Program and will continue to empower Netgate customers with greater flexibility and choice, allowing them to optimize their investments in AWS cloud without any compromise on performance,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.



In November, Netgate introduced pfSense® Plus software support for AWS Graviton-based EC2 instances. This not only enables cost savings but can also boost pfSense Plus software VPN performance on AWS.



By using Graviton-based instances, customers can reduce Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) expenses by up to 20%. This helps streamline cloud investments and ensures top-tier security for mission-critical cloud workloads on AWS.



Additionally, pfSense Plus software supports Netgate's IPSec Multi-Buffer (IIMB) engine , which increases VPN performance on Intel®, AMD®, and ARM® platforms where extended instruction support is present. IIMB accelerates cryptographic workloads by replacing some cryptographic functions provided by the kernel with accelerated functions that utilize those extended instructions. The following AWS instance types can take advantage of this support and are available for provisioning:



Graviton 2: C6g and M6g

Graviton 3: C7g and M7g, M7gd



Netgate's pfSense Plus software on AWS EC2 Graviton instances maximizes the performance capabilities of AWS Graviton Processors and can be purchased with on-demand pricing or annual subscriptions in the AWS Marketplace . Customers have the flexibility to launch instances of varying sizes, ranging from 2 to 16 virtual cores.



To learn more, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100 or email ....



About Netgate

Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions worldwide. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world's leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR® extends the company's open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.

