Once Homeless, Book Author Now Enriches Readers With His Firsthand Experiences

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / --Open your heart and mind and appreciate the good things in life with this James H. Lough creation, published under PageTurner Press and Media, A Homeless Panic: The Homeless Experience in America . Through his book, Lough gives us a powerful look at what it means to be living on the streets today. With a lot of individuals and families crowding the streets, it is high time that we get an idea of their encounters.Randall Shaw is the book editor. He is a business executive who also has also experienced being homeless, like Lough. He has imparted significant insights that have helped Lough tell this story.The gap is broad between mainstream society and the indigent. Unfortunately, programs designed to assist homeless people too often serve to alienate them. A Homeless Panic seeks to open the eyes of the fortunate to the plight of the less fortunate. It's more than just a story of a man's painful experience with homelessness. It will take you inside his mind as he has encountered a world unlike any he has ever been before.This book provides an unfiltered picture of the life of individuals living on the streets, of their daily struggle to survive, doing their best in a desperate situation. This story describes a world with an immeasurable amount of misery and discontent. It is about a person thrown into utter chaos when he suddenly was without a place to live. Before this turn of events, he was oblivious to the homeless crisis. Now, he was confronted with it. The impact on the storyteller was so great that it changed his life forever.Not all homeless individuals can deal with the stigma and negativity that society puts on them. This book also exposes the struggle in dealing with the psychological pain that homelessness threw at them.Homelessness has profoundly opened Lough's eyes and made him see and better understand what is really important. Becoming homeless made him appreciate the good fortune of being born in a free and open society. He has experienced human kindness in its simplest form. Material desires were replaced by the scramble for life's necessities. The difficult hurdles forced him to reevaluate his mindset in all sorts of ways. Things soon started to improve. He is no longer depending on homeless shelters. He is now also convinced that his homeless days are behind him. The experience made him determined to do his part in helping those who have fallen victim to this terrible condition.Will your perspective about the homeless change 180 degrees after this enlightening read? Find out today when you acquire this book's paperback and e-book formats at .

