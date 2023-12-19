Endometriosis Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Endometriosis Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Endometriosis Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Business Research Company's Year-End Special: Get a 33% discount on Opportunities and Strategies Reports and a 25% discount on Global Market Reports.

The Business Research Company's“Endometriosis Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the endometriosis market size is predicted to reach the endometriosis market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.27 billion in 2023 to $1.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to delayed diagnosis and increased awareness, advances in laparoscopic surgery, hormonal therapies, patient advocacy and support groups endometriosis market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.

The growth in the endometriosis market is due to the increasing incidence of ovarian cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest endometriosis market share. Major players in the endometriosis market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck And Co. Inc., Abbvie Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Endometriosis Market Segments

.By Type: Superficial Peritoneal Lesion, Endometrioma, Deeply Infiltrating Endometriosis, Other Types

.By Treatment Type: Hormonal Therapy, Pain Management

.By Drug: Oral Contraceptives, Progestins, Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Gonadotropin Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Analogues, Levonorgestrel-Releasing Intrauterine Devices (LNR-IUDs), Other Drugs

.By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global endometriosis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Endometriosis is a chronic medical condition that occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (endometrium) grows outside the uterus. The condition can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it harder to get pregnant. It can significantly impact a person's quality of life and fertility.

Read More On The Endometriosis Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Endometriosis Market Characteristics

3. Endometriosis Market Trends And Strategies

4. Endometriosis Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Endometriosis Market Size And Growth

......

27. Endometriosis Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Endometriosis Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Women's Health Global Market Report 2023

report/womens-health-global-market-report

Infertility Treatment Global Market Report 2023

report/infertility-treatment-global-market-report

Female Fertility And Pregnancy Rapid Test Global Market Report 2023

report/female-fertility-and-pregnancy-rapid-test-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Green Innovations! 🌐📱