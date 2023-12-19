(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PSL Water Guy: Say goodbye to PFAS! Discover how reverse osmosis removes forever chemicals from your water.

PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PSL Water Guy , a leading provider of water treatment solutions serving Port St Lucie, Florida, is pleased to announce it has added new capabilities confirming that reverse osmosis filtration effectively removes Ppolyfluoroalkylsubstances, or PFAS, from drinking water sources. Often referred to as "forever chemicals" due to the persistence in the environment, PFAS has increasingly become a concern for communities nationwide as more is learned about potential health risks associated with exposure, even in low amounts, over long periods.

PFAS are man-made chemicals that have been used in numerous industrial and consumer products like non-stick cookware, water-repellent clothing, stain-resistant fabrics and carpets, some cosmetics, and firefighting foams. They are very stable, long-lasting compounds that accumulate in people, wildlife and the environment. Two of the most commonly produced PFAS are PFOA and PFOS. Studies show that FAS can travel long distances in air, water, and soil, reaching remote areas far from where they were released into the environment or initially deposited.

As a result of the widespread use and persistence, PFAS are now present all over the world at low levels and are commonly found in the blood of people and animals. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PFAS exposure is more common than previously thought. The CDC's Fourth National Report on Human Exposure to Environmental Chemicals, published in 2009, reported that PFAS were detected in the blood of nearly all people tested.

While the health effects of exposure to low levels of PFAS are still being studied, epidemiological studies have shown associations between PFAS exposure and some health issues, like effects on growth, learning and behaviour of infants and older children, lower fertility rates, high cholesterol levels, obesity, hormone suppression and cancer (testicular and kidney).

"We were pleased but not surprised that RO performed so well in removing PFAS," noted Silk. "As a physical separation process where water molecules pass through but PFAS and other contaminants are too large to pass, RO has consistently proven to be one of the best residential filtration methods for removing a wide range of man-made compounds from drinking water. Our testing provides valuable data confirming RO can address the emerging challenge of PFAS contamination when installed and maintained properly."

For Port St Lucie residents and business owners concerned about potential PFAS exposure through their drinking water sources, PSL Water Guy offers whole home and point-of-use RO systems tailored for any application. From under-sink and countertop units perfect for kitchens and offices to larger whole-home solutions integrated with the existing plumbing, RO filtration provides high-quality water for consumption while removing a broad spectrum of contaminants.

"We understand people want assurance their families have access to clean, safe water. That's why we remain committed to testing and verifying treatment performance so customers know the solutions we provide will address their specific water quality needs and concerns," said Silk. "Whether it's PFAS, heavy metals, nitrates, volatile organic compounds or other contaminants, our goal is to give peace of mind through reliable, high-performing filtration backed by real data and results."

PSL Water Guy continues to monitor the latest research and regulatory developments related to PFAS and other emerging contaminants to stay on the leading edge of water treatment technology and solutions. The company also offers free consultations to help customers better understand their home or business water quality and determine if filtration is recommended. With the ability to remove PFAS as demonstrated through extensive testing, RO filtration from PSL Water Guy provides an effective option for Port St Lucie residents and businesses seeking protection from these persistent, harmful chemicals in their drinking water sources.



