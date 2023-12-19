West-MEC Counselor Wins National Counseling & Career Development Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GLENDALE, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West-MEC Northwest Campus counselor

Kristina Guy was officially announced as the winner of the Association for Career & Technical Education's Counseling and Career Development award at the ACTE Awards Gala in Phoenix on November 29.

The award recognizes the finest career and technical education educators at the middle/secondary school level who have demonstrated innovation in the classroom, commitment to their students, and dedication to the improvement of

CTE in their institutions and communities.

Guy celebrating her award with West-MEC Superintendent Dr. Scott Spurgeon.

"The recognition for my hard work feels good, but I am hoping that it allows me to use my voice and platform to bring more attention to the importance of

CTE. That we need to start the work of career exploration at younger ages to truly prepare them for post-secondary success. That

CTE is a viable option for all students no matter the pathway they choose after high school," said Guy.

Guy has been a counselor with

West-MEC since 2017. She has previously been awarded the 2021 AZ School Counselor of the Year and the 2022 ACTEAZ State CTE Counselor of the Year. It is important to her to do what she can to help educate and strengthen the future of tomorrow. She is an integral part of what makes West-MEC a faster way forward for students.

"CTE truly prepares students for career and college, which not all programs can say. This award isn't to measure the work that I've already done, but the work that I am prepared and excited to continue," said Guy.

About

West-MEC:

West-MEC is a career technical education public school district focusing solely on innovative career and technical education (CTE) programs that prepare students to enter the workforce and pursue continuing education. West-MEC CTE programs provide students opportunities to earn college credit and industry credentials. West-MEC serves more than 37,000 students from 48 high schools across 3,800 square miles in the northern and western cities of the Phoenix Metropolitan area. West-MEC now also offers adult education programs. Visit

for more information about West-MEC's career-driven education opportunities, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

