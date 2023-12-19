Business Awards UK Celebrates Excellence: Unveiling Winners Of 2023 Wedding Services Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Business Awards UK, a leader in recognising business excellence across the UK, is thrilled to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023

HALIFAX, Dec. 19, 2023





Business Awards UK, a leader in recognising business excellence across the UK, is thrilled to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023 Wedding Services Award . These prestigious awards highlight the extraordinary talent and dedication within the wedding industry, honouring those who have excelled in creating memorable and beautiful wedding experiences.

Business Awards UK 2023 Wedding Services Awards Winners



Delapre Abbey - Wedding Venue of the Year

ZS Productions - Wedding Videographer of the Year

Red Event Wedding Fayres - Wedding Planner of the Year

So Blooming Beautiful Designs Ltd - Wedding Florist of the Year

Beano Disco - Exceptional Wedding DJ

Sahil Ismaeel, Mangla Catering - Outstanding Wedding Caterer

Philip Bedford Wedding Photography - Excellence in Wedding Photography

Balloon A Room Weddings Ltd - Excellence in Wedding Décor Florianni - Wedding Dress Shop of the Year

Business Awards UK 2023 Wedding Services Awards Finalists



Wedding Belles Bridal Boutique - Wedding Dress Shop of the Year

Rambling Stems - Wedding Florist of the Year

Delapre Abbey - Wedding Planner of the Year

ZS Productions - Excellence in Wedding Photography

JP the DJ - Exceptional Wedding DJ

Epic Flowers Ltd - Wedding Florist of the Year

Bespoke DJ Services - Exceptional Wedding DJ

Food Champs - Outstanding Wedding Caterer

2 Wedding Photographers - Excellence in Wedding Photography, Wedding Videographer of the Year

CG Boutique - Wedding Dress Shop of the Year

Sparkle Magic Events - Excellence in Wedding Décor Delapre Abbey - Outstanding Wedding Caterer

The 2023 Wedding Services Awards celebrate the incredible work and passion of the winners and finalists in enhancing the special moments of couples across the UK. Their creativity, commitment to quality, and exceptional services have set a high benchmark in the wedding industry.

As we reflect on the stunning achievements of these service providers, we look forward to their continued success and innovation in the years to come, setting new trends and standards in the wedding services sector.

For more information about the 2023 Wedding Services Awards or to arrange interviews, please contact Business Awards UK.

