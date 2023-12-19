Business Awards UK Celebrates Excellence: Unveiling Winners Of 2023 Wedding Services Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Business Awards UK, a leader in recognising business excellence across the UK, is thrilled to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023
Business Awards UK, a leader in recognising business excellence across the UK, is thrilled to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023 Wedding Services Award . These prestigious awards highlight the extraordinary talent and dedication within the wedding industry, honouring those who have excelled in creating memorable and beautiful wedding experiences.
Business Awards UK 2023 Wedding Services Awards Winners
Delapre Abbey - Wedding Venue of the Year ZS Productions - Wedding Videographer of the Year Red Event Wedding Fayres - Wedding Planner of the Year So Blooming Beautiful Designs Ltd - Wedding Florist of the Year Beano Disco - Exceptional Wedding DJ Sahil Ismaeel, Mangla Catering - Outstanding Wedding Caterer Philip Bedford Wedding Photography - Excellence in Wedding Photography Balloon A Room Weddings Ltd - Excellence in Wedding Décor Florianni - Wedding Dress Shop of the Year
Business Awards UK 2023 Wedding Services Awards Finalists
Wedding Belles Bridal Boutique - Wedding Dress Shop of the Year Rambling Stems - Wedding Florist of the Year Delapre Abbey - Wedding Planner of the Year ZS Productions - Excellence in Wedding Photography JP the DJ - Exceptional Wedding DJ Epic Flowers Ltd - Wedding Florist of the Year Bespoke DJ Services - Exceptional Wedding DJ Food Champs - Outstanding Wedding Caterer 2 Wedding Photographers - Excellence in Wedding Photography, Wedding Videographer of the Year CG Boutique - Wedding Dress Shop of the Year Sparkle Magic Events - Excellence in Wedding Décor Delapre Abbey - Outstanding Wedding Caterer
The 2023 Wedding Services Awards celebrate the incredible work and passion of the winners and finalists in enhancing the special moments of couples across the UK. Their creativity, commitment to quality, and exceptional services have set a high benchmark in the wedding industry.
As we reflect on the stunning achievements of these service providers, we look forward to their continued success and innovation in the years to come, setting new trends and standards in the wedding services sector.
