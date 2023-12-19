EVQLV And Ono Pharmaceuticals Collaborate To Leverage AI-Generated Antibody Designs Against Novel Therapeutic Targets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EVQLV Enters into Agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical to Generate Antibody Designs against Novel Therapeutic Targets by Leveraging Artificial Intelligence

- Andrew SatzUSA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- EVQLV INC, (“EVQLV”) a technology company that applies advances in computation to transform antibody discovery, and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., (“Ono”), an R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company committed to creating innovative medicines, today announced a drug discovery agreement.EVQLV will utilize its proprietary AI -powered antibody design platform to generate antibody designs against novel targets identified by Ono. Under the agreement, EVQLV will provide fully-human therapeutic antibody designs to Ono and receive research and success-based payments. Ono will be responsible for the production and development of the antibody designs.“Ono has a successful history of identifying unique targets that have translated into life-changing medicines that have helped countless patients around the world,” said Andrew Satz, CEO and co-founder of EVQLV.“At EVQLV, our mission is to make AI easily accessible to researchers in order to positively impact the odds of success in drug discovery. We are honored to be working alongside the scientific and drug development experts at Ono, who have the ability to leverage our AI-designed antibodies and deliver breakthrough options for patients in need.”“We have been actively working to create biologics including antibody drugs in order to address unmet medical needs for a wide range of diseases. We are very pleased to collaborate with EVQLV having its proprietary AI-powered Antibody Design Engine. We expect that the EVQLV's AI-technology will enable us to create novel antibody candidates against multiple targets more promptly and effectively,” said Dr. Toichi Takino, Senior Executive Officer / Executive Director, Discovery and Research of Ono.“We are committed to accelerating our efforts in antibody drug discovery against multiple targets identified by Ono and bringing innovative drugs for patients as soon as possible .”About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., headquartered in Osaka, is an R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company committed to creating innovative medicines in specific areas. Ono focuses its research on oncology, immunology, neurology and specialty research with high medical needs as priority areas for discovery and development of innovative medicines. For further information, please visit the company's website at .About EVQLV, Inc.EVQLV transforms antibody development for biotechs and pharmaceutical companies using artificial intelligence. EVQLV's AI-powered Antibody Design Engine uses a wide range of machine learning and software engineering techniques to generate fully-human and developable therapeutic antibody designs. For further information, please visit the company's website at .About EVQLV's AI-powered antibody design platformEVQLV's antibody design platform combines evolution, structure, and protein language models to generate target-specific antibody sequences. The platform designs and modifies antibodies while retaining conformational and functional integrity, providing a shorter path to recombinant antibody expression and functional testing. By combining antibody discovery and engineering into a single workflow, EVQLV's end-to-end design platform can perform de novo design, biobetter design, and affinity maturation, all while enhancing developability and specificity.

