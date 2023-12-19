Travel: What's New, Noteworthy And Next For Navigators And Nomads In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Holiday Travel for 2024

Travel-Intel looks at year-end trends and some surprising future findings

- Lark Gould, Editor of Travel-IntelLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Holiday travel is not for sissies. Travel watchers are predicting record numbers at airports, with 7.5 million people projected to take the skies in the U.S. between December 23 and January 1 – essentially breaking 2019 counts of some 7.3 million for the same time period. And while airfares are up, travel chaos is down a bit as holiday venturers happily head into some days of good cheer.New and Next: Travel 2024Wrapping up the year, Travel-Intel is looking at what's new and what's next in travel and getting answers from top travel technology companies that are lending their insights to what travel may look like in 2024 in trends, types and terms.To that end, Amadeus, a leading provider of technology products and services to the travel industry, is in focus with travel trends research that shows what new types of tourism experiences and interests are afoot for 2024. Among them, music tourism is emerging as a hot new way to take in a destination as well as rock to its sounds. Top rock bands, such as Coldplay, are scheduled to bring crowds to Romania and Greece next year; Taylor Swift heads to Australia; and new sounds, such as Gnawa are bringing in large waves of international blues fans, among others, to Morocco for annual music festivals.Other trends in social media, transport modes and new ways to jaunt from point to point are featured in the latest issue of Travel-Intel. Those trends are complemented by new findings from Chase Bank, which is taking cues from its legions of travel credit card holders and creating a new curated luxury hotel program called The Edit by Chase Travel. Backing up this program is a bucket list of properties preferred by elite card holders, as well as a list of the types of trips luxury travelers are seeking -- such as travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open, or to Utah for the Sundance Film Festival. Luxury travel agents polled are seeing 2024 bookings trend toward more immersive experiences, whether in nature, history or cuisine with more exotic destinations in vogue moving forward. In addition, those advisors are seeing solid trends in upgrading and enhancing those travels with first class air, private tours and five star lodging.Las Vegas to Los Cabos to the City of LightOther important end of year happenings in travel, according to Travel-Intel, include the opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the Strip's newest megaresort that also stands as its tallest with a slew of new culinary offerings and entertainment amenities. The latest issue of Travel-Intel has all the details. And for those looking for a quick getaway south of the border, the issue's reporters went to Los Cabos, Mexico to find out why the popular Baja beach destination has continued to make steady gains in popularity. A feature article looks at the visitor numbers and the visions of top tourism officials as they describe new tourism offerings and gleaming new hotels openings in Los Cabos that keep visitors coming in and coming back for new“must-do” experiences.Not unexpectedly, Paris continues to beckon travelers with a seemingly eternal picture of what a romantic vacation should look like – no matter what the season. So this season, Travel-Intel has published a complete guide to Christmas in Paris, with and without children, for even the most stubbornly romantic among us. Those looking for a quick getaway to the City of Light can find a list of Christmas in Paris experiences to target as well as places to stay and temptations to taste.And for travelers seeking a vacation from their vacation, Travel-Intel offers the ultimate list of wellness retreat suggestions that will bring recovery to all the revelry this season can muster and help travelers get their minds and bodies back on track for 2024.Travel-Intel looks at the trends, the headlines, the places to travel, the trips to take, the airports to avoid and how to travel comfortably and safely in a fast-changing world -- no firewalls, no subscriptions. The publication is written by travel industry journalists and focuses on what travelers and travel advisors need to know for planning trips near and far. Stories come from a variety of places and perspectives, including inside track information from travel industry conferences and expos, or first-person experiences at popular hotels; reports from exotic resorts; cruise ships and ports, and first-hand explorations of popular destinations. Monthly newsletters are sent to 140,000 travel advisors globally, with current issues and archives available at .“Travel is a squirrely, chaotic enterprise and it is never the same trip twice,” says Lark Gould, editor at Travel-Intel.“That is why we are always on the road bringing first-hand updates to those who need to know, whether they are passionate travelers looking for an edge, or ardent travel advisors who want to stay on top of their profession.”As a veteran travel journalist who has been covering the travel industry for nearly 40 years as both a news reporter and feature writer, Lark Gould puts her incisive perspective into regular travel stories and news updates. She continues to write about what's new and next as well as great travel deals to be found at hotels and resort locations worldwide for Travel-Intel and a variety of other national travel publications.For more information visit .

Lark Gould

Travel-Intel

+1 702-530-9505

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other