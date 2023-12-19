Lawyers Examining ED Notice To Kejriwal: AAP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that lawyers are examining the ED notice to its convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and such steps that are legally correct will be taken.

The AAP response came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday asked Kejriwal to appear before it on December 21 in connection with the now scrapped excise policy scam case.

This is the second time that the Chief Minister has been summoned by the ED in relation to the alleged scam.

The ED had arrested party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection with the case earlier this year.

Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI on February 27 and by the ED on March 9. Singh was arrested by the ED on October 4 following searches at his residence.

The AAP has already launched 'main bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign in the national capital seeking people's opinion if he should run the government from jail in case he is arrested by the ED. The signature campaign, that began on December 1, will come to an end on December 20.

