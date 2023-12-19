Global Scandium Market Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast 2023-2028 - Demand In Aerospace And Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Rises

This, in turn, is positively influencing the sales of scandium around the world. Moreover, it is used as a substitute for yttria (Y2O3) as a stabilizing agent for the solid electrolyte in the fuel cell. This enables reactions to occur at lower temperatures, therefore extending the life of the components and increasing the power density of the unit. This, along with the growing adoption of aluminum-scandium alloys, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the rising utilization of SOFC-based fuel cells as replacements for internal combustion engines in light-duty vehicles and warehouse forklifts to increase vehicle efficiency and support the goals of reducing oil usage and emissions from the transportation sector acts as another growth-inducing factor.

Key Market Segmentation

This research provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global scandium market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on product type, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:



Oxide

Fluoride

Chloride

Nitrate

Iodide Alloy

Breakup by Application:



Aluminum-scandium Alloys

High-intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Aerospace and Defense

Ceramics

Lighting

Electronics

3D Printing Sporting Goods

Competitive Landscape

