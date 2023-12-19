               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
RENAULT SA: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Of December 15Th, 2023


12/19/2023 11:48:40 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boulogne-Billancourt, December 19 th , 2023

RELEASE

RENAULT SA: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES OF DECEMBER 15 TH , 2023

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares of December 15th, 2023.

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code)
Renault 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2023-12-15 FR0000131906 50,000 39.653011 CCXE
Renault 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2023-12-15 FR0000131906 150,000 39.650624 XPAR
TOTAL 200,000 39.651221

Detailed information

The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault's website ( ) in the“Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2023” section.

Attachment

  • Release Renault SA - Disclosure of trading in own shares - December 15 2023

MENAFN19122023004107003653ID1107628212

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

