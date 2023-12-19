RENAULT SA: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Of December 15Th, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boulogne-Billancourt, December 19 th , 2023
RENAULT SA: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES OF DECEMBER 15 TH , 2023
Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares of December 15th, 2023.
Aggregated information (by date and by market)
| Issuer's name
| Issuer's identifying code
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
| Market (MIC code)
| Renault
| 969500F7JLTX36OUI695
| 2023-12-15
| FR0000131906
| 50,000
| 39.653011
| CCXE
| Renault
| 969500F7JLTX36OUI695
| 2023-12-15
| FR0000131906
| 150,000
| 39.650624
| XPAR
|
|
|
| TOTAL
| 200,000
| 39.651221
|
Detailed information
The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault's website ( ) in the“Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2023” section.
