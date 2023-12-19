Aramis Group - Publication Of The 2023 Universal Registration Document

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, December 19, 2023

Publication of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Aramis Group announces the publication of its 2023 Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel 2023) including the Annual Financial Report for the year ended September 30, 2023. This document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on December 19, 2023, under number D.23-0864.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document notably includes:



the Annual Financial Report for the financial year ended September 30, 2023;

the Report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance, as well as the corresponding report of the Statutory Auditors;

information regarding fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

the Statement of Non-Financial Performance (Déclaration de performance extra-financière), as well as the corresponding verification report of the related Independent Third Party

the description of the share buy-back program; the explanatory statement and the draft resolutions submitted to the 2024 General Meeting.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document is available on the Group's website ( ) under the Investors section, as well as on the French Financial Markets Authority's website ( ).



It is also available at the headquarters of Aramis Group: 23 avenue Aristide Briand, 94110 Arcueil, France.

About Aramis Group –

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With full-year revenues of nearly €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 90,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes more than 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,500 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing sites throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

